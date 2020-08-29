In South Africa, two lionesses killed the owner who saved them many years ago, who took them for a walk. The animals pounced on the man and tore him to pieces, writes The Daily Star.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased believes that the lionesses did not want to harm the person. In her opinion, they just started playing some cruel game with him. However, the girl emphasized, the true cause of death can be found out only after the autopsy.

In 2017, animals also killed a person. However, the owner stood up for the animals and assured that the lionesses were calm and not aggressive. Now they have been placed in a shelter waiting for endangered animals. After that, they are expected to be released into the wild.

The man saved the lionesses when they were at the hunting farm. They subsequently lived in his safari park and hunted wild animals.