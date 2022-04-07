One of the most popular movies of the 90s is undoubtedly Disney’s “The Lion King”, which after its premiere remained a commercial and critical success, due to the good reception that there was in relation to its plot.

Likewise, he managed to win a space at the Oscars by winning the Best Original Song categories, thanks to the song “Can you feel the love tonight”, and Best Soundtrack. The public liked the story and characters: everyone’s favorites are Simba and Nala, the central couple. Although in the end they stay together and have two children, there is a theory on Reddit that has been around social networks for years: what if they were brothers? It has been denied.

The theory of “The Lion King” that has become popular on social networks

Simba and Nala have known each other since they were puppies: the feline is introduced to her during a sequence in which we see her mother, Sarafina; and Sarabi, Simba’s mother, bathing them together. As the film progresses, it can be seen that the only males in the herd are Mufasa and Scar, the latter is not Nala’s father since we meet his children, Nuka and Vitani, in the second film of the plot.

This information served so that for several years it was implied that Mufasa was Nala’s father, therefore Simba’s sister, but thanks to information from Reddit and the series derived from “The Lion King”, “The Lion Guard”, the story has become clear.

This fiction, which focuses on the life of Kion (Simba and Nala’s son), Rafiki gives us an important piece of information after mentioning “Nala’s father, Kion’s grandfather”, who appears in a painting on a wall. Here it is explained that he was part of an important group of lions in the pride and is not related to Mufasa.

What is “The Lion Guard” about?

The series introduces us to Kion, the prince of the Pride Lands and Kiara’s younger brother, who discovers that he is the next leader of the Lion Guard. According to tradition, this task corresponds to the second son of the king. Simba asks Kion to gather the bravest, the strongest, the fastest, and the sharpest-eyed as his allies.

However, he forgets to mention that only lions can take part, so he introduces Bunga, a honey badger; Fuli, a cheetah; Beshte, a hippopotamus; and Ono, an egret. Simba considers that Kion is taking his new role as a game, and decides to disband the group.