The left cannot do without Sahra Wagenknecht and her allies – but probably not with her either. The party leader is now loud. And many comrades fear.

Brussels/Frankfurt – “I can’t live/with or without you” is the motto of an old U2 hit. Anyone who wants can open the line the left and her enfant terrible Sahra Wagenknecht: For months Wagenknecht has outraged large sections of their comrades with bold theses on the subject of Russia, with demands on migration that are sometimes read as right-wing extremists – and with the implicit threat of founding a new party. Nevertheless, the left wants to keep Wagenknecht and their confidants. Because a split could mean the end for the party.

Linke co-boss Martin Schirdewan has now addressed unusually harsh words to Wagenknecht. He accused the ex-group leader in a conversation with the New Osnabrück newspaper before making “helpless attempts at blackmail” against their own party. So far, the Left leadership has mostly relied on general, cautious criticism of Wagenknecht and their allies.

Wagenknecht puts pressure on the left – party leader Schirdewan bursts the collar

But with the latest Volte, Wagenknecht apparently went a step too far, at least for Schirdewan. She had just in the conservative World made a poisoned offer. She will stop thinking about founding a new party when the left “reorganizes itself completely, with attractive heads at the top of the party and a sensible course,” explained Wagenknecht.

Schirdewan saw this as an attempt to undermine the inner-party decision-making process. “We see once again what democratic understanding prevails among some,” he reprimanded. “For us, party congresses and not statements in the media decide on a political direction, even if that seems difficult for one or the other comrade to accept.” It is “natural” that one will not respond to an attempt at blackmail.

Left greats fear for the party: “Then there will be no more relevant left party”

At the same time, however, it seems as if a whole squad of prominent left-wing politicians fear for their work. It’s irritating “how some are playing with fire,” said the outgoing Parliamentary Secretary of the Left Party in the Bundestag, Jan Korte. last the taz said. If the left collapses, “there could be no relevant left party in this country for the next 15 to 20 years,” he warned. Korte tried to divert attention from the Wagenknecht conflict: “It has obsessive traits, both on the one hand for those who consider them to be God, but also on the other, who they consider to be the devil.”

With Gregor Gysi and Group leader Dietmar Bartsch two other party greats had recently thrown themselves between the two camps – without naming names. “No more permanent public arguments, mutual denunciations, ego trips,” it was said in a joint appeal by the two in mid-April. “The formation of a second left party is completely superfluous.” But exclusion processes are also harmful.

Wagenknecht continues to tease against “woke lifestyle issues” – are there any new comrades-in-arms?

However, Wagenknecht does not contest this. “Some think that the only problem is the dispute, and of course it’s destructive,” she explained in the world – and directly asked her fundamental conflict with the party about this question: “But the main problem is that a left that is greener than wants to be the Greens and deals with woken lifestyle issues, simply does not have a sufficient voter base,” she emphasized.

Korte sees it differently: Why a “policy for the very bottom” must be combined “with the reflex to dismiss the commitment to human and civil rights or against man-made climate change as lifestyle stuff, does not make sense to me,” he said taz.

Meanwhile, according to information from Wagenknecht World already a possible, quite prominent, comrade-in-arms. “In my opinion, a political force is needed, a party of reason that does not focus on ideology or morality, but on factual arguments,” political scientist Ulrike Guerot told the newspaper. However, a decision has not yet been made. Guerot had positioned herself as a Corona critic – and does not want to join forces with the AfD, but does not want to “moral exclusion”. (fn)