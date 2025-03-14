Throughout the 4.5 billion years of existence, the Earth has registered at least five mass extinction events. Some of those moments, in which millions of species disappeared, could be related to violent explosions of stars to light years from our planet. The hypothesis has been in the imagination of scientists for some time, and they discover more about the dynamics of space, stars and earth, more evidence accumulates in this regard.

How can a Supernova affect a planet

When a massive star finally exhausts all its hydrogen and helium fuel, its collapse nucleus. In response, the star cannot keep its shape and explodes. The shock wave composed of energy and plasma is known as Supernova. Of course, any planet that orbite a star about to become a supernova will experience devastating damage and it is likely to be destroyed.

The radiation released in all directions by the explosion of a star will continue traveling through space until it loses speed and becomes imperceptible. The radiation trip can extend for up to 1,000 light years. Meanwhile, any planet that matches the radius of the shock wave could be affected at critical levels.

Scientists have studied the consequences of a supernova for a planet like Earth. They agree that the most dangerous is the released gamma radiation. The wave does not impact with enough force to destroy or calcine the surface, but The energy does have the potential to destroy the ozone molecules of the atmosphere. With this, the main barrier against ultraviolet radiation of the Sun is broken. If solar rays directly impact living beings, they trigger DNA mutations, mortality and the food chain increase, it is unbalanced to critical levels.

Are supernovas really a danger to Earth? If a star exploded near our planet, we could be achieved by a very energy radiation. But is it as risky as it seems?

These investigations were carried out with a view to the future. After all, the Solar System is surrounded by at least 12 nearby stars with the potential to become Supernova. The best known is Betelgeuse, which already presents a strange brightness attributable to its end. When scientists examine the past records of life on earth, they realize that their greatest fears have probably already occurred. There are five mass extinction events whose origins are not entirely clear.

How likely are supernovae on the Milky Way?

The last study that links supernovae with terrestrial extinctions comes through the investigation of Dr. Alexis Quintana, from the University of Alicante, Spain. In your work, waiting to be publishedhe found that the rate of explosions of stars is consistent with the extinction events of the late devonic (fourth period of the Paleozoic era) and the Ordovicical (second period), 372 and 445 million years ago, respectively.

Quintana and her team carried out a “census” of massive stars to less than 3,260 light years (one kiloparsec) of the sun. The count allowed them to calculate the speed at which the supernovas occur inside the Milky Way. Then they reduced the data to reveal what is the frequency of explosions of stars near Earth. Every one billion years, there are 2.5 core collapse supernovas around the solar system. “This supports the opinion that the explosions of nearby supernovas could have caused one or more of the mass extinction events recorded on Earth,” concludes the study.

The devonic period is also known as the “age of fish” due to the explosion of marine life, with the first sharks, jaw fish and armored fish. In addition, for the first time the plants began to colonize the surface and the first forests appeared (very different from now). 70% of the species were extinguished, and the hypotheses suggest climatic changes and loss of oxygen in the oceans.

Meanwhile, in the Ordovico, the oldest species, such as trilobites and brachiopods lived. The weather was warm and almost the entire firm land was gathered in supercontinents like Gondwana. 85% of the beings that inhabited at this time disappeared, presumably due to abrupt glaciation.

A supernova could be the direct responsible for the earth to experience so extreme changes in its chemistry. The possibility is still a hypothesis, but now there is more evidence.