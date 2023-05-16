One more edition of the Clásico Regio will be played between the northern clubs of Monterrey and Tigres, now in the semifinal of the Liga MX. It will be this Wednesday when the faces will be seen on the Universitario court in the first leg.
Rayados had no problem beating Santos Laguna with a 2-0 aggregate, so they continue to be the broad favorite to win the competition.
For its part, Tigres went to the semifinal with the rosary in hand, since they met a Toluca that did not shrink despite the win in the first leg, although it did not end up reaching them to move on, leaving a global from 5-4.
Here the possible alignments for this game.
PO: Esteban Andrada – Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada will appear in the goal, who continues to keep a clean sheet in this league.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – On the left side will appear the national team Jesús Gallardo, who in general terms has had a good semester.
DC: Victor Guzman – In the center will be the Mexican Víctor Guzmán, who today is one of the best in his position.
DC: Hector Moreno – In Monterrey’s defense, the youth of Víctor Guzmán and the experience of Héctor Moreno are combined to form a solid link in the lower part of the field.
RHP: Stefan Medina – In the right lane is the Colombian John Stefan Medina. Undoubtedly, one of the best foreigners who have come to Mexican soccer in recent years.
MC: Celso Ortiz – For his part, the Paraguayan Celso Ortíz will be commanding the central zone of the field.
MC: Luis Romo – The midfielder Luis Romo is still not that player who in Cruz Azul was close to going to Europe due to his good game. Today he is far from that level that he was known one day.
ED: Maximiliano Meza – Maximiliano Meza continues to be one of the men trusted by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich and he scored the goal in the second leg.
IE: Arturo González – The ‘Ponchito’ González would be reappearing in ownership, after he went to the bench in the previous game, Jordi Cortizo taking his place.
CD: German Berterame – In the upper part of the field will be Germán Berterame. The striker’s level of play has dropped considerably in recent games.
CD: Rogelio Funes Mori – The naturalized Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori will seek to lead Rayados by the hand so that with his goals, he will tie the pass to the grand final.
PO: Nahuel Guzman – At the door of Tigres could not appear other than the experienced 37-year-old player, Nahuel Guzmán.
LI: Jesus Angulo – The ‘Stich’ has had difficult moments and in the last game against Toluca they cost him one-on-one.
DC: Diego Reyes – In the central part is the lanky player Diego Reyes, who needs to give the last stretch to consolidate himself in the club.
DC: Igor Lichnovski – The Chilean Igor Lichnovski played an outstanding role against Toluca, stealing balls and avoiding dangerous plays against.
MC: Guido Pizarro – The Argentine is still not at his required level of play and this could cost him dearly given the speed of the rival footballers.
MC: Juan Vigon – Accompanying Pizarro in midfield is Juan Pablo Vigón, who was the best in the second leg of the quarterfinals.
MO: Sebastian Cordova – Today the best player that Tigres has is Sebastián Córdova. The Mexican begins to resume the game that one day projected him to the Mexican team.
ED: Diego Laínez – The ‘Factor’ adds two passes for a goal with Tigres, although he still needs to reach the level he was known in America.
ED: Luis Quinones – The Colombian Luis Quiñones would return to the starting eleven, after having started on the bench against Toluca.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – At the top will be the ‘Big Mac’ André-Pierre Gignac, who wants to score a goal against his staunch rival.
