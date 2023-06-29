The Mexican team will play their second match in Group B of the Gold Cup 2023. This Thursday, June 29, El Tri will face Haiti at the University of Phoenix Stadium in search of getting closer to qualifying for the next round.
The team led by Jaime Lozano had a great display last Sunday by defeating Honduras by a score of 4-0. Mexico has shown superiority against Les Grenadiers, but they are motivated after defeating Qatar on the opening day.
According to the most recent reports, The Mexican National Team would start in this way against Haiti:
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa – The veteran Mexican goalkeeper had almost no work in the duel against Honduras, but he resolved well the few dangerous plays that the catrachos generated. Ochoa is a leader for the new generations.
Right back: Jorge Sanchez – The still Ajax player is trusted by Jaime Lozano and will repeat in the starting eleven against Haiti. In recent days, the possibility of his return to Liga MX has been raised.
Central Defender: Edson Alvarez – The ‘Machín’ could repeat in the defense for the duel against Haiti. Álvarez is very solid when he plays in the background and can take the lead depending on the characteristics of the duel.
Central defender: Johan Vasquez – After being completely ignored by Gerardo Martino and Diego Cocca, Vásquez is finding minutes with Jimmy Lozano. The Genoa player is expected to repeat as a starter in the match against Haiti.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – The defender from Monterrey has had a great year individually and has recovered his best version. Gallardo adds very well to the attack and is a beast defending high.
Central midfielder: Luis Romo – The Rayados player had a great performance against Honduras and scored a brace. Everything indicates that Romo will repeat as a starter against Haiti, he seemed to have a good rapport with Erick Sánchez and Luis Chávez.
Left midfielder: Luis Chávez – The Pachuca element was loose against Honduras and collaborated in the victory with a goal. Chávez seems more comfortable in this scheme and he is expected to take more responsibility.
Right Midfield: Carlos Rodríguez – This could be one of Lozano’s modifications for the commitment to Haiti. ‘Charly’ had a great tournament with Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2023 and is recovering the best version of him.
Left winger: Orbelin Pineda – In the absence of Alexis Vega, Pineda was appointed as a left winger. The footballer from Guerrero had a very good performance, created an imbalance and scored a goal.
Center forward: Henry Martin – This is one of the doubts that Jaime Lozano will have for this commitment. Martín gave an assist against Honduras, although Santiago Giménez generated more dangerous actions when he entered the field of play. Who will be the starting nine?
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – The end of the Máquina Celeste is one of the most criticized players of the Tri. Before Honduras he was a little more decisive than in previous presentations.
Goalie: Alexandre Pierre
defenses: Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Garve Metusala, Alex Júnior.
Midfield: Carl Fred Sainte and Bryan Alceus.
Lead: Derrick Etienne Jr., Fafá Picault, Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot.
