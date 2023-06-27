Next Wednesday June 28, Saint Kitts and Nevis is facing USA for Date 2 of the Group Phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cupin it City Park from St.Louis, Missouri.
The sugar boyz are participating in their first gold Cupalthough their debut was not good, since they were thrashed 3-0 by Trinidad and Tobago through the goals of Alvin Jones and Ajani Fortuneas well as an own goal from Jameel Ible. For now they are at the bottom of Group A with zero units.
In the case of The Stars and Stripesthey were nothing to be surprised by Jamaicaafter Damion Lowe opened the scoring at minute 13, however, at 88′, Brandon Vazquez achieved the matched 1-1. With this, Team USA is second in Group A with one unit.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Julani Archibald – The Lorca Deportivo goalkeeper started the first match of the Group Phase and is expected to repeat.
Center back: Andre Burley – The Oxford City defender from England would also be part of the starting eleven, despite receiving a yellow card against Trinidad and Tobago.
Center back: Lois Maynard – Like his partner in the central defense, he works in England with Oldham Athletic.
Right-back: Malique Roberts – Not much changes are expected in the starting eleven unlike on Date 1, so the man from Cayon Rockets FC would also be there.
Left-back: Jameel Ible – Even if he scored an own goal against the Trinidadians, the Guiseley player from England would be in the left sector.
Midfielder: Yohannes Mitchum – The Newtown United player would monopolize the midfield to be able to open the game.
Pivot: Raheem Somersall – The North Carolina player from the United States will seek to be the one who regains possession against the locals.
Midfielder: Romaine Sawyers – One of the most outstanding of the San Cristobal squad because he has played his entire career in England and currently does so in the Cardiff City of Wales.
Center Forward: Keithroy Freeman – The attacker from St. Pauls’s United will seek to be the nightmare of the North American defense with his 1.90 meter height.
Left winger: Tiquanny Williams – On the left sector, he will seek to be the ideal partner for Freeman to put centers and overflow.
Right winger: Omari Sterling James – Another one of those who works in the lower leagues of England. He will try to open the game on the right.
This is what the Saint Kitts and Neves lineup would look like ((4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Julani Archibald
Defending: Andre Burley, Lois Maynard, Malique Roberts, Jameel Ible
Midfield: Yohannes Mitchum, Raheem Somersall, Romaine Sawyers
Lead: Keithroy Freeman, Tiquanny Williams, Omari Sterling James
substitutes: Rowan Liburd, Mervin Lewis, Jacob Hazel, Ronaldo Belgrove, Tyquan Terrel, Raheem Hanley, Ezrick Nichols, Jamal Francis, Dijhron Simmonds, Xander Parke, Carlos Bertie
Goalkeeper: Matt Turner – It has already been shown that the man in the Arsenal he is the trusted man of the technician BJ Callaghan to guard the arch.
Center back: Aaron Long – The defender has experience as a national team and by staying active with LAFC It has credentials to be the owner.
Center back: Matt Miazga – Without a doubt, his great height of 1.93 meters makes him a reliable defender to fight in the air game.
Left back: John Tolkin – At just 20 years old, the player of the new york red bulls He has already received the confidence of the strategist to be the winger on the left.
Right-back: DeAndre Yedlin – The defender has been part of Team USA’s roster for almost a decade and is one of the experienced players who should shelter the young group.
Center: James Sands – The player of the New York City F.C. he would be in charge of distributing the ball and regaining possession as quickly as possible.
Midfielder: Aidan Morris – Another of the players who should take advantage of the opportunity offered, since at 21 he could convince and in a short time go to Europe.
Midfielder: Alan Sonora – He has little experience with the national team, but his qualities have pleased the helmsman, apart from the fact that he adds minutes with juarez.
Right winger: Alejandro Zendejas – Without other more experienced players in his position, the player from America He has his chance to show himself and be decisive.
Left winger: Jordan Morris – The attacker Seattle Sounders He is another of the most experienced men in the squad, so he will seek to be a solution by overflowing and crossing from the left.
Center forward: Jesus Ferreira – The network breaker F.C. Dallas He is chosen to command the attack. At the age of 22, the Colombian also seeks to become a goal benchmark.
This is what the United States lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie:Matt Turner
defenses: Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, John Tolkin, DeAndre Yedlin
Midfield: Alan Soñora, Aidan Morris, James Sands
Lead: Jordan Morris, Alejandro Zendejas, Jesus Ferreira
substitutes: Jalen Neal, Brandon Vázquez, Cristian Roldán, Cade Cowell, Djordje Mihailovic, DeJuan Jones, Bryan Reynolds, Miles Robinson, Sean Johnson, Gabriel Slonina, Gianluca Busio
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#lineups #Saint #Kitts #Nevis #United #States #Gold #Cup
Leave a Reply