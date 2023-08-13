The semifinals of the League Cup 2023. One of the keys has Rayados de Monterrey, the only survivor of the Liga MX, who will collide against the Nashville SCnext Tuesday August 15 at the Geodis Park.
After the royal victory, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortizas well as his compatriot Rogelio Funes Morihero of the duel by scoring the goal that gave him the pass to the semifinals, had words about the feelings of the team.
“I trust all the players on the squad. The name of those who are on the playing field does not matter, but the operation and today it stands out a lot. I think the whole country is behind us today, on Tuesday when we face the next rival, a responsibility that the boys assume and know that leaving the country well is important.”stated the tano.
Likewise, the great hero of the night, Rogelio Funes Morishared: “We always believed, in the first half we didn’t deserve to go down 2-0, I think we had a great first half, we weren’t forceful, but the team always believed and the truth was we laid a lot of eggs. Of course, we always try, if we have to die we will die on our feet, this team is giving it its all, it shows on a day-to-day basis, we never give up, very proud of the team. Sometimes things happen, sometimes they don’t, but I have always said that the only formula is work and that work makes the noise”.
On the other hand, the German Hany Mukhtar He is clear about what he wants, the championship trophy, after what has been done so far, because in his mind he only has to win everything with Nashville.
“If you are in the semifinal, if you don’t start thinking about the final, something is wrong. If you’re in the semifinal, you want to win it all. Otherwise, I always say it, in all competitions if you reach the semifinals or quarterfinals, it’s better to win everything. Of course the red card played a big part, but in the end with a man up, you have to play like we did. We shouldn’t take this lightly. It was a great performance for the team.”said the German.
On the other hand, the strategist gary smith said: “When you’re in a single game in a cup competition, strange things happen. The opportunity that the boys have and that they have created. Semifinals are always tough games, but you know what? It’s great to be in them. We have a wonderful opportunity.”.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine has been a factor throughout the contest to have the team in that instance. In the last minutes he said no to the Los Angeles attacks with good reflexes.
Defense: Hector Moreno – The current leader of the central defense has given security to the lower part thanks to his seniority. He gets along very well with Stefan Medina and with Victor Guzman.
Defender: Stefan Medina – The Colombian has made a good dumbbell alongside the Mexican veteran. His good passing game and his long run make him good at avoiding the opponent’s attack.
Right back: Erick Aguirre – After battling for a while, the Michoacán is finally fully adapted to the team and now he does not let go of his right side, being one of the most dangerous when he throws himself forward.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – The danger of the two-time World Cup player is well known, since he knows how to get up front and even get into the area to serve crosses or shoot.
Pivot: Omar Govea – The man from San Luis has also begun to have more regularity thanks to the Tano Ortizearning a place in midfield.
Pivot: Luis Romo – The Sinaloan missed the quarterfinal clash due to accumulation of cards, so he was replaced by Jonathan GonzalezHowever, he will return to the starting eleven, since he has had a good tournament.
Midfielder: Sergio Canales – There is no doubt that he barely arrived and the Spaniard already gave the midfield a lot of warmth, he has also put good balls to the attackers and has converted penalties in key moments.
Right winger: Maxi Meza – On the right side, the Argentine has known how to generate danger with his good ball handling. With his renewal on the way, he must continue to prove his worth.
Left winger: Joao Rojas – At last the Ecuadorian is finding his best version, although it is clear that he still has a lot to improve.
Forward: Rogelio Funes Mori – With the weight of carrying all the responsibility of the attack on his shoulders due to the casualties of his compatriot German Berterame and the Uruguayan Rodrigo AguirreEl Mellizo must show his best version, as he did in the goal that gave the pass to the semifinals.
This is what the lineup of Rayados (4-2-3-1) would look like
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
defenses: Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Gallardo
midfielders: Omar Govea, Luis Romo, Sergio Canales
strikers: Maxi Meza, Joao Rojas, Rogelio Funes Mori
substitutes: Víctor Guzmán, Jonathan González, Jordi Cortizo, Daniel Parra, Luis Cárdenas, César Ramos, Edson Gutiérrez, Sebastián Vegas, Víctor López, Iker Fimbres, Kevin Ortega, Erick Carballo
Goalkeeper: Elliott Panicco – He started the tournament as a substitute, but after entering for a penalty shootout in which he was a factor, he remained as a starter.
Defender: Lucas MacNaughton – The Canadian with Belgian nationality is 1.88 meters tall, so he knows how to go high.
Defender: Walker Zimmerman – He is the captain of the club, in addition to being selected North American. He always appears in the game high, so the royal defense will have to be very careful.
Left back: Daniel Lovitz – On the left sector is the 31-year-old player who will have to battle with Gallardo. Because he can also play inside, he knows how to throw himself up front.
Right-back: Shaq Moore – In the quarterfinal game, the win over Minnesota began. Since the youth ranks, he has represented the United States and is also dangerous when he decides to support the front.
Pivot: Dax McCarty – In the containment is a veteran of the courts. At 36 years old, he has spent his entire career in the MLSbut knows how to function in a straight line from the medocampo.
Midfielder: Brian Anunga – The Cameroonian is one of the escape lines of the midfield. He prefers to start his attack on the right side.
Midfielder: Alex Muyl – His natural position is as a winger on the right, but the coach has decided to place him behind the attackers so he can orchestrate.
Midfielder: Hany Mukhtar – The most skilled man on the team. He has good field vision, being a great assister. Like all Germans, he has a winning mind.
Forward: Jacob Shaffelburg – The Canadian left winger is further forward than usual to be able to face the defenders and be able to test his shot once inside the area.
Forward: Teal Bunbury – The North American will be in charge of piercing the defensive solidity on the right sector. Thanks to his height of 1.88 meters he will be highly sought after.
This is what the Nashville SC lineup would look like (4-1-2-1-2)
Goalie: Elliot Panicco
defenses: Lukas MacNaughton, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Shaq Moore
midfielders: Dax McCarty, Brian Anunga, Alex Muyl
strikers: Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg, Teal Bunbury
substitutes: Jack Maher, Aníbal Godoy, Luke Haakenson, Fafa Picault, Sam Surridge, Sean Davis, Taylor Washington, Ethan Zubak, Laurence Wyke, Ben Martino, Josh Bauer
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#lineups #Rayados #Nashville #semifinals #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply