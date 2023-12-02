Chivas won by the minimum Cougars in it Akron Stadium for the first leg quarterfinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. The captain’s solitary goal was enough for the local team Fernando Beltran to gain an advantage, however, they could have gained a much wider advantage.
The second assault will be next Sunday, December 3 at the University Olympic Stadiumwhere Universidad Nacional only needs to tie the aggregate to advance to the semifinals, while Guadalajara must triumph in the aggregate.
After what happened in Akron Stadiumthe Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed He acknowledged that the rival was better and surpassed them, however, he has full confidence that they will be able to turn the series around to advance to the semifinals.
“It wasn’t our best game. The rival surpassed us, beat us well and the tie is still open. They had to score one more goal in the first half, they didn’t get it. In the second half we tried to settle in better. We never feel comfortable in the game, we have to rest and win at home. We have to do an internal critique, prepare for the game at home like we played 20 days ago. “We have to take charge of what happened today and prepare for a great game.”he explained.
“There are 90 minutes left at home. It will be a totally different game. It is in our hands to be able to win and advance to the semifinals. Yes, totally, we hope that at home it is totally different, trying to win the duels and that the incidents are in our favor. We have to make a self-criticism of what we stopped doing in football. Thats the reality. Let everything be as it should be and may the best win.”he added.
Despite having achieved victory, the Serbian coach evidently Veljko Paunovic He said he was dissatisfied with the result, since they had to extend the advantage, thanks to the fact that they clearly dominated their rival, with two balls crashing into the crossbar.
“First of all, obviously as we said before, it is not frustration, it is living in the moment when you fail, on the other hand, it is generating, that is positive, it is thinking that hope is that, we are going to generate the opportunities, the dead ball We were close, I think the team is showing itself at this point in the Liguilla, it has a significant improvement”he declared.
“We will demand again because I do not feel happy, I know that the result is short, we have to work well on Sunday, to pass the tie, I am going to demand from the team, there is no relaxation, it is demanding more, giving more, I know that the boys Apart from the fact that they are going to give it, I demand more from them and they want it”he finished.
Goalkeeper: Julio González – The goalkeeper had an outstanding performance in the first leg, especially avoiding a goal from Ruben Gonzalez. It will certainly be a factor.
Defense: Nathan Silva – It arrived this semester as a solution for the central defense. Thanks to that, Arturo Ortiz He had to convert from starter to bench. Despite his failures in the First Round, he is still trusted by the Turkish.
Defense: Lisandro Magallán – He had a tough confrontation against the red and white team, saving himself from receiving the yellow card. He has a lot to improve for the return.
Right back: Jesús Rivas – He is one of the youth players that the coach managed to make stand out in the championship. Even though he has others who can handle the position naturally, the bet of the Turkish It is the one forged in Basic Forces. Several times he beat Isaac Brizuela.
Left back: Adrián Aldrete – The captain was almost always surpassed by Roberto Alvarado. His experience and leadership are important, but perhaps, seeing what happened in the first duel, he could be replaced by the Uruguayan. Robert Ergas.
Pivot: Santiago Trigos – He was outmatched for most of the game, preventing the team from getting out. Seeing his weak performance, Mohamed I could resort to the Colombian Jose Caicedo, who did not travel to Guadalajara and was saved in order to be in better shape after his long injury. The Turk will decide if it is time to risk it.
Pivot: Ulises Rivas – It didn’t look very good either, since like his containment partner they were widely surpassed. He could also rely on the experience of Jesus Molina.
Midfielder: Gustavo del Prete – Of those that weighed the least, so much so that it was the first change. However, this is the ’10’, the different one, and it is almost certain that he will receive a new opportunity to make a difference.
Far left: César Huerta – As happened in the regular phase, El Chino could not do anything against the good record of Alan Mozo. Every time he touched the ball he suffered boos from the red and white fans. We’ll see if things change at CU.
Far right: Eduardo Salvio – Just like the rest of the offensive, El Toto was subdued and desperate. It will be difficult for him to be removed from the initial draw, but if they did they would have to turn to the Uruguayan Christian Tabó.
Forward: Gabriel Fernandez – The performance of the Argentine Juan Dinenno It seems he hasn’t quite convinced the Turk, so El Toro would once again be the chosen ‘9’.
This is what the Pumas lineup would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Julio González
Defenses: Lisandro Magallán, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Jesús Rivas
Midfielders: Santiago Trigos, Ulises Rivas, Gustavo del Prete
Forwards: César Huerta, ‘Toto’ Salvio, Gabriel Fernández
Substitutes: Jesús Molina, Juan Dinenno, Gil Alcalá, Pablo Bennevendo, Pablo Monroy, Carlos Gutiérrez, José Galindo, Robert Ergas, Rodrigo López, ‘Palermo’ Ortiz
Goalkeeper: Miguel Jiménez – Wacho was not challenged in the first leg match, however, he should be a factor to avoid a surprise in the next 90 minutes.
Defense: Antonio Briseño – El Pollo jumped as a starter because Gilberto Sepulveda He was not one hundred percent due to physical discomfort. If El Tiba is at one hundred, it seems unlikely that Veljko Paunovic modified after the good performance that the defender showed through the air.
Defense: Jesús Chiquete – After missing the last few days of the regular phase, the youth player returned to action and did so in good form. He got along well with Briseño and we hope to repeat his good work.
Right back: Alan Mozo – Another masterful performance by the defender, who for the second consecutive game completely nullified the best man of the Auriazules, Cesar Huertawho was not allowed to breathe or generate anything in front.
Left back: Cristián Calderón – Despite having Alejandro Mayorgathe issue of indiscipline was left aside and El Chicote was used, providing the assist on the goal of Fernando Beltran after a great individual play.
Pivot: Rubén González – The Bear continues to be the pillar of containment, completely drying up the rival’s actions. When he went forward he also caused danger and even had a dangerous shot that was saved by the goalkeeper.
Inside left: Erick Gutiérrez – There is no doubt, this was the midfielder’s best match since his arrival at the institution. He showed the best version of himself with his plays on the left, and he also made the three Auriazule posts shake. Thanks to this, Victor Guzman will continue on the bench.
Inside right: Fernando Beltrán – He was the most outstanding of the Flock. Not only for scoring, but he showed character and shouldered all the offensive work, organizing and testing the shot.
Left winger: Isaác Brizuela – The Bunny was the one who was most out of tune, since he was not as precise despite constantly stepping into the area. However, it seems unlikely that he will go to the bench for Alexis Vega.
Far right: Roberto Alvarado – For many he is the most representative of the club thanks to his constant presence within the area. In fact, he came close to converting twice.
Forward: Ricardo Marín – His mobility within the area contributes a lot to his teammates, however, he could have looked a bit like the villain by missing a clear approach that could have been 2-0.
This is what Chivas’ possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo, ‘Chicote’ Calderón
Midfielders: Fernando Beltrán, Erick Gutiérrez, ‘Oso’ González
Forwards: ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, Ricardo Marín
Substitutes: Óscar Whalley, Alejandro Mayorga, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Raúl Martínez, Alan Torres, Alexis Vega, Hiram Mier, Ronaldo Cisneros, Yael Padilla.
