The second assault will be next Sunday, December 3 at the University Olympic Stadiumwhere Universidad Nacional only needs to tie the aggregate to advance to the semifinals, while Guadalajara must triumph in the aggregate.

Chivas won it!! The Flock took the lead in the series #4TosDeFinal against Pumas. We will meet the Semifinalist on Sunday at CU#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Opening2023 pic.twitter.com/wNGB08Cr87 — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) December 1, 2023

“It wasn’t our best game. The rival surpassed us, beat us well and the tie is still open. They had to score one more goal in the first half, they didn’t get it. In the second half we tried to settle in better. We never feel comfortable in the game, we have to rest and win at home. We have to do an internal critique, prepare for the game at home like we played 20 days ago. “We have to take charge of what happened today and prepare for a great game.”he explained.

SELF-CRITICAL After the first leg of the Quarterfinals against Chivas, Antonio Mohamed confessed that Chivas surpassed his team. “We have to take care of what we stopped doing today and nothing more, prepare for a great game on Sunday,” he said. pic.twitter.com/G5gEz7JAuT — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) December 1, 2023

“First of all, obviously as we said before, it is not frustration, it is living in the moment when you fail, on the other hand, it is generating, that is positive, it is thinking that hope is that, we are going to generate the opportunities, the dead ball We were close, I think the team is showing itself at this point in the Liguilla, it has a significant improvement”he declared.

“We will demand again because I do not feel happy, I know that the result is short, we have to work well on Sunday, to pass the tie, I am going to demand from the team, there is no relaxation, it is demanding more, giving more, I know that the boys Apart from the fact that they are going to give it, I demand more from them and they want it”he finished.

#Chivas 🐐 🎙️”Very happy with the maturity that the team has had. It is an advantage, it could have been better but this is football.” 🗣️ Veljko Paunovic, coach Chivas 📸 @BerePadilla_12 | #SomosF4 pic.twitter.com/SJeQMjOKbY — Factor Cu4tro (@factorcu4tro) December 1, 2023

Great attack up front and very intelligent with the ball, ‘Toto’ Salvio is our player to watch @CocaColaMx of the first leg of the quarterfinals. 🔎#DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos # pic.twitter.com/gMLG917ZJF — PUMAS (@PumasMX) December 1, 2023

Now it's time to return to CU and we will play it with great determination for the pass.

🆚 | @Chivas
🗓 | Sunday December 3
⌚️ | 6:00 pm
🏟 | University Olympic Stadium
📺 | TUDN

🗓 | Sunday December 3

⌚️ | 6:00 pm

🏟 | University Olympic Stadium

📺 | TUDN#DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos pic.twitter.com/2XYw09W5EA — PUMAS (@PumasMX) December 2, 2023

Goalie: Julio González

Defenses: Lisandro Magallán, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Jesús Rivas

Midfielders: Santiago Trigos, Ulises Rivas, Gustavo del Prete

Forwards: César Huerta, ‘Toto’ Salvio, Gabriel Fernández

Substitutes: Jesús Molina, Juan Dinenno, Gil Alcalá, Pablo Bennevendo, Pablo Monroy, Carlos Gutiérrez, José Galindo, Robert Ergas, Rodrigo López, ‘Palermo’ Ortiz

WE LEAVE WITH AN ADVANTAGE! 👊❤️ With a great goal from Nene Beltrán, the Rebaño won 1-0 at home and on Sunday they will seek a place in the Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/KYTV9wRUvy — Rebaño Pasión (@RebanoPasion) December 1, 2023

🎙️ “We won the first episode and there we have to win the next one” – Alan Mozo 🔥 Full interview

👉 https://t.co/RYSGuZrSAw pic.twitter.com/uYG68EzQJ6 — CHIVASTV (@chivastvmx) December 1, 2023

Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez

Defenses: ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo, ‘Chicote’ Calderón

Midfielders: Fernando Beltrán, Erick Gutiérrez, ‘Oso’ González

Forwards: ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, Ricardo Marín

Substitutes: Óscar Whalley, Alejandro Mayorga, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Raúl Martínez, Alan Torres, Alexis Vega, Hiram Mier, Ronaldo Cisneros, Yael Padilla.