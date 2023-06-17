RAISE YOUR HEAD 🟢⚪️🔴

The Mexican National Team says goodbye to the Nations League on Sunday against the Canaleros.

We will wait for you!

🇲🇽MEXICO🆚PANAMA🇵🇦

🕣16:00 HRS – 730 AM and 96.9 FM📻

📲W Sports APP

🖥️Facebook and YouTube pic.twitter.com/QTLEEEYZAL

– W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) June 16, 2023