After USA and Canada They will qualify for the grand final to meet the champion of the CONCACAF Nations League, Panama and Mexico must settle for fighting for third place next Sunday, June 18, at the Allegiant Stadiumin Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Caneleros succumbed 0-2 against Canada after the targets of Jonathan David and Alfonso Daviesadded to this, they lost the defender Eric Davis by expulsion at minute 89.
In the case of the Tricolor, it was an easy prey for the USA being thrashed 3-0 after a brace from Christian Pulisic and a target of Ricardo Pepiapart from the red ones from the defenders Cesar Montes and gerardo arteaga.
Goalkeeper: Orlando Mosquera – It is almost certain that the red box will want to win the Aztecs at all costs, so they would not make changes to their starting eleven that was measured against the Americans.
Central defender: Fidel Escobar – The defender of the Sporty Saprissa he would command the plant again since he is one of the most experienced in the team.
Center back: Harold Cummings – With the experience of being champion of the Copa Sudamericana and the Bolivian league, the defender of the Monagas of Venezuela has the necessary arguments to start.
Central defender: Andres Andrade – One of the few who play in the Old Continent when defending the cause of Arminia Bielefeld of the 2 Bundesligatherefore, you would also have the technician’s approval to repeat.
Right back: Michael Murillo – Another international one. The defender has wide regularity and experience with the anderlecht from Belgium, where he played national and international competitions.
Left back: Cesar Blackman – Although his true position is that of right back, the Spanish coach Thomas Christiansen put him in the semifinals on the right side, something he will surely do again.
Pivot: Anibal Godoy – The captain and player of the Nashville SC He has played more than a hundred games defending the colors, so his extensive experience in midfield is needed.
Pivot: Adalberto Carrasquilla – The midfielder is the starter with the Houston Dynamo, so he is in good physical condition. He will try to wrest possession of the ball from Team USA.
Right winger: Yoel Bárcenas – Carrying the ’10’ on the back is a hard responsibility, therefore, the player of the Mazatlan of the MX League he will start, also taking advantage of his knowledge of Aztec soccer.
Left winger: Ismael Diaz – To be able to do damage and unbalance the left face will be the attacker of the Catholic University From Chile.
Center forward: Cecilio Waterman – Because you have more experience than Azarias Londono in the selection, the network breaker of the cobresal will seek to emulate Christian Pulisic piercing the nets more than once.
This is what the 11 of Panama would look like (3-4-2-1)
Goalie: Orlando Mosquera
defenses: Andres Andrade, Fidel Escobar, Harold Cummings
midfielders: Cesar Blackman, Michael Murillo, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Anibal Godoy
strikers: Ismael Diaz, Yoel Barcenas, Cecilio Waterman
substitutes: Jovani Welch, César Yanis, Azarias Londoño, Christian Martínez, Roderick Miller, Eduardo Anderson, Freddy Góndola, Luis Mejía, Cesar Samudio
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa – With prestige involved, the Argentine coach Diego Cocca He will keep the most veteran of the squad in the goal, hoping to avoid another catastrophe.
Central defender: Luis Romo – There could be the possibility that the Sinaloan player appears as a surprise in the center, a position he knows very well, given the lack of more defenders, especially due to the absence of Cesar Montes.
Central defender: Victor Guzman – El Toro had a bad night against the Americans, since he made many mistakes and fouls, however, there is no more material to take advantage of.
Central defender: Johan Vasquez – Unfairly the defense that plays in the A series He hasn’t had the minutes he should. Before the paper of Israel Reyes could get a thumbs up from the helmsman.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – After expulsion gerardo arteagathere is no other option than to put the Rayados defender back in that area.
Right back: Julián Araujo – Another who could receive his golden opportunity. After criticism of Jorge Sanchezthe element of Barcelona it should appear bootable to prove its worth.
Pivot: Luis Chavez – Although the collective game of the team was to cry, the midfielder of Pachuca It is still one of the best that Mexico has.
Pivot: Edson Alvarez – El Machín was one of those who lost his calm and composure against the United States, kicking, but in the end, his walk with the ajax they will start again.
Midfielder: Erick Sanchez – El Chiquito started on the bench in the semifinals and did not have minutes, however, now is when they should give him the go-ahead to try to put together the attack.
Forward: Sebastian Cordova – He received a few minutes because apparently he was touched, but he gave good feelings unlike Uriel Antuna and therefore could accompany the ‘9’ in the attack, since Alexis Vega is also almost ruled out.
Forward: Santiago Gimenez – After eating the bench in the first game and taking over for Henry MartinEl Chaquito is deserving of ownership, in addition the public asked for it after his good season with him feyenoord.
This is how the lineup for Mexico (3-5-2) would look like:
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
defenses: Victor Guzman, Luis Romo, Johan Vasquez
midfielders: Jesús Gallardo, Julián Araujo, Luis Chávez, Edson Álvarez, Erick Sánchez
strikers: Sebastian Cordova, Santiago Gimenez
substitutes: Israel Reyes, Uriel Antuna, Ozziel Herrera, Jorge Sánchez, Henry Martín, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Malagón, Alexis Vega, Charly Rodríguez, Toño Rodríguez
