Pachuca will make his debut in League Cup 2023 this Wednesday August 2 before the Houston Dynamo in the round of 32 of the binational contest. The group directed by Guillermo Almada has not had the best start in the Apertura 2023 and has registered several important casualties for this semester.
Liga MX transfer news:
During this transfer market, the Tuzos transferred Romario Ibarra, Paulino de la Fuente, Christian Arango, Avilés Hurtado, Mauricio Isaís, Kevin Álvarez and terminated the contract of Oscar Ustari. The Bella Airosa team no longer has the base of the champion team and that is how they will face the Leagues Cup.
Goalkeeper: Carlos Moreno – It seems that the Mexican goalkeeper will be the starter for the Tuzos this season after the sudden departure of Óscar Ustari. The 25-year-old goalkeeper does not have much experience at the highest level.
Right back: Byron Moreno – The Ecuadorian full-back met Guillermo Almada after passing through Barcelona de Guayaquil. Moreno has the responsibility of covering the loss of Kevin Álvarez.
Central defender: Gustavo Cabral – The Argentine defender is one of the few players who won the Apertura 2022 title with the Tuzos. Cabral has to be the leader of the defensive line.
Central defense: Sergio Barreto – Barreto arrived at the Tuzos as one of the bomb signings for this season. The Argentinian defender has looked good individually in his first games, but the defensive line, collectively, has a lot to improve.
Left back: José Castillo – The 21-year-old defender was left with the position after the departure of Mauricio Isaís to Toluca, however, he still has a long way to go and inexperience can cost him dearly.
Right midfield: Erick Sanchez – Despite his age, ‘Chiquito’ Sánchez will have to be one of the leaders of Pachuca for the Apertura 2023. The midfielder will have to continue at a good level to continue being called up to the Mexican National Team.
Central midfielder: Elías Montiel – The one in Pachuca is one of the best youth academies in all of Mexican soccer. If they sell three players, they are able to take three potential items out of their basic forces. Elías Montiel, 17, has the total confidence of Guillermo Almada.
Left Midfield: Bryan Gonzalez – This should be the tournament in which Bryan González consolidates as a first division player. The 20-year-old footballer will receive minutes due to the shortness of the Tuzos squad. Will he take advantage of it?
Midfielder: David Terans – The 28-year-old Uruguayan forward is Pachuca’s great signing for the Apertura 2023. The former Atlético Paranaense player comes at the best moment of his career and will be able to contribute a lot to the Tuzos.
Forward: Lucas Di Yorio – Di Yorio showed in León that he can be a top scorer in Mexican soccer. Can he have the same success in Pachuca that he had as a player for La Fiera?
Forward: Roberto de la Rosa – De la Rosa sounded like a possible reinforcement for Real Oviedo, but it seems that he will remain in the Tuzos for the Apertura 2023. His performance in the last tournament led him to be considered by Diego Cocca for the Mexican National Team.
Goalkeeper: Steve Clark.
Defense: Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko, Micael and Franco Escobar.
Midfield: Artur, Héctor Herrera and Amine Bassi.
Forward: Adalberto Carrasquilla, Corey Baird and Ibrahim Aliyu.
