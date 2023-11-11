National Athletic and Millionaires They will face each other in a new edition of the Colombian Superclásico that Sunday, November 12 in a match corresponding to the first day of the semi-final quadrangular of Group B of the Betplay Dimayor League.
Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier – The 23-year-old goalkeeper continues to show great ability and talent, as well as personality, at his young age.
Right back: Juan José Arias – The full-back has taken over as a starter in the most recent duels. He has complied and is expected to continue on that path.
Central defense: Cristian Zapata – Zapata is one of the best Colombian defenders of recent decades. This weekend he should show his great level.
Central defense: Simón García – The Nacional U20 youth player made his debut last week and played 90 minutes. He could repeat against Millonarios.
Left back: Samuel Velásquez – The 20-year-old left back has played 10 games this season; He has two goals and an assist.
Central midfielder: Jhon Duque – Duque is another of Atlético Nacional’s experienced players. His task will be to guide the youngest in the classic.
Central midfielder: Robert Mejía – The 23-year-old midfielder has become an important piece for the Purslane. His mission will be to recover and give mobility to the team.
Far right: Yair Mena – The 23-year-old winger has received some opportunities and would repeat against Millonarios.
Midfielder: Tomás Ángel Gutiérrez – The 20-year-old forward has played nine games this season and has one assist.
Far left: Óscar Perea – After Jader’s expulsion, the Colombian youth player would have the opportunity to start as a starter on this side.
Forward: Jefferson Duque – The 36-year-old forward will seek to contribute his experience and pass on his experience to his younger teammates.
Goalkeeper: J. Moreno
Defense: A. Murillo, O. Vanegas, A. Moreno, E. Perlaza
Medium: E. Guerra, K. Moreno, J. Quiñones, N. Villarreal
Forward: J. Carvajal, F. Uribe
