The Group Phase of the Copa América 2024 begins and regarding the activity within Group B, the Mexican National Team and the Jamaican National Team begin actions this Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. Mexico City time from NRG Stadium.
Mexico comes from two defeats in friendly matches against Uruguay 0-4 and Brazil 2-3; while, for its part, Jamaica has also played two friendly matches with victories against the Dominican Republic 1-0 and Dominica 2-3.
In this way, we leave you with the possible lineups of both teams in their presentation at the South American continental tournament that will be held in the American Union with invited teams from Concacaf.
