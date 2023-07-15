This Sunday, July 16, the grand finale of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023which will be an unpublished edition among the selection of Mexico and Panamawho left on the way to Jamaica and USA, respectively. the field of SoFi Stadium of California will be ready to meet the new monarch, after The Stars and Stripes They will vacate the crown. He Tricolor will search for its twelfth trophy in the region, while the red tide He wants to lift it for the first time after having reached his third final in history.
About the grand finale Louis Chavez He recognized the complexity of the rival: “It’s going to be an even more complicated game, we had to play against them and they made the game difficult for us and it’s not going to be easy for us. We have one more game left, we planned that from the beginning, go game by game, who will touch us and thank God we are in the final “.
On the other hand, the Aztec technician Jaime Lozano said: “They (the players from Mexico) decided that they wanted to be the best team in this Gold Cup, to return the trophy home and we are one step away. We know that we are a good team, but that we are also going to face a very good team (Panama). I came for a Gold Cup and I have told you, there is still a step to go to return the cup home. He told me that I was coming to the Gold Cup, solely and exclusively for that “.
With respect to Panamathe defender ivan anderson and the striker Cecilio Waterman they also had words about the grand finale.
“We have already turned the page, now to listen to what the teacher tells us, a final, we have to see how their semifinal went, see the points, see how they have been playing throughout the tournament to be able to face it and see their weaknesses to be able to we make the fortresses”commented the defender.
“We already faced them in the Final Four, it was a very tough game, a game that was defined by details in the first minutes, but we go with our weapons, we already know them and we hope that the scales tip in our favor. ”opined the network breaker.
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa – As it happened throughout the contest, Paco Memo will be the guardian of the goal, although this time it is expected that he will be more requested than in the semifinal.
Central Defender: Cesar Montes – El Cachorro missed the start of the Gold Cup due to a suspension, but since his return he has led the defense.
Central defender: Johan Vasquez – Thanks to Jaime Lozanothe player of the A series he has been able to enjoy more minutes unlike the past technical ones and is returning his thanks to the helmsman with good performances.
Left Side: Jesus Gallardo – There is no one who can snatch the position from the footballer of stripedbecause even though gerardo arteaga He served his sanction, he is still behind Vegueta.
Right back: Jorge Sanchez – Although the man in the ajax has its ups and downs, for now it has also been the favorite in the area, leaving Julian Araujo second term.
Pivot: Luis Romo – The Sinaloan has shone in the contest, after having lost a bit of shine in his career. In the absence of Edson Alvarez He knew how to be that trustworthy containment.
Midfielder: Erick Sanchez – It would seem logical that Edson return to the title after leaving behind his knee injury, but perhaps, Lush will continue to place their trust in the eleven that has achieved the victories so far in the final phase.
Midfielder: Luis Chavez – The player of Pachuca He continues to prove his worth in midfield, apart from having good vision, he once again showed that he is a great free-kick taker by scoring in the semifinals.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – El Brujo has been one of the most criticized in the national team for not knowing how to cross, but with the ball at his feet and his speed complicates the rivals.
Left winger: Orbelin Pineda – Another one who is going through a good moment thanks to the regularity he has had with the AEK Athens. El Maguito is once again standing out and for now he has not surprised anyone.
Center forward: Henry Martin – The hierarchy continues to predominate and even when santi gimenez had a great season in Europe, Lush he trusts the network breaker who gave him bronze at the Olympic Games.
This is how the XI of Mexico (4-4-2) would look
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
defenses: Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Jorge Sanchez
midfielders: Luis Romo, Luis Chavez, Uriel Antuna, Orbelin Pineda
strikers: Erick Sanchez, Henry Martin
substitutes: Edson Álvarez, Diego Laínez, Roberto Alvarado, Santi Giménez, Charly Rodríguez, Julián Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Ozziel Herrera, Toño Rodríguez, Israel Reyes, Víctor Guzmán, Luis Malagón
Goalkeeper: Orlando Mosquera – The goalkeeper Monagas from Venezuela has participated in all the duels of the tournament, receiving nine goals, but twice leaving the goal in zero. He expects to go out on a great night against Mexico.
Center back: Harold Cummings – Even though he is currently without a club, the defender is the leader of the Canal defense, since he has a long experience of more than a decade defending the national jersey.
Central defender: Fidel Escobar – The player of the Sporty Saprissa He also has extensive experience both in the Absolute and in lower categories.
Central defender: Andres Andrade – Like the rest of the defense, he has been defending his nation for a while, added to this he has European experience having played in Germany and Austria.
Pivot: Anibal Godoy – He is one of the most experienced, having been in the national team since 2010. Because of this, he is the captain, the leader and the one who will seek to inject his teammates with encouragement to win his first trophy.
Midfielder: Adalberto Carrasquilla – He is the different player, the genius of the scheme and who until now has emerged as the figure of the tournament. He has two assists and will seek to be the key to defeating the Aztecs.
Left Midfield: Eric Davis – Like cummings He is without a team, but for that reason it will not be a problem. He has played in Slovakia and Uruguay and will try to open the game on the left side.
Right Midfield: Yoel Bárcenas – The attacker knows the Mexican team very well, since he has played in the MX League. For now he has two goals in the championship.
Left winger: Ismael Diaz – For the left sector, the player of the Catholic University He will seek to do damage to be able to feed balls to the center forward or close the plays.
Right winger: Alberto Quintero – The player of the scientist of Peru already said that he seeks to alleviate the pain that he has been carrying for ten years when they lost the final of the gold Cup in view of USAso he will try to change history.
Center Forward: José Fajardo – The one chosen to be the ‘9’ would be the element of the Cusco FC from Peru. In 32 games with the national team he has scored six goals.
This is what the Panama lineup would look like (3-4-3)
Goalie: Orlando Mosquera
defenses: Andres Andrade, Harold Cummings, Fidel Escobar
midfielders: Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Yoel Bárcenas, Eric Davis
strikers: Alberto Quintero, Jose Fajardo, Ismael Diaz
substitutes: Jovani Welch, Iván Anderson, Cecilio Waterman, Christian Martínez, Roderick Miller, Luis Mejía, Freddy Góndola, Eduardo Anderson, Azarias Londoño, Omar Valencia, César Samudio, César Yanis
