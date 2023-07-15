🇲🇽 with a positive streak against Panama 😎 Although the “Aztecs” and the Panamanians never met in a final 🤓 of this tournament, they have done so in qualifying for the World Cup 💪 The note 👉 https://t.co/KAsTmL4RrL#Final #Mexico #Panama #Gold Cup pic.twitter.com/D15kxlTmyw – Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) July 15, 2023

On the other hand, the Aztec technician Jaime Lozano said: “They (the players from Mexico) decided that they wanted to be the best team in this Gold Cup, to return the trophy home and we are one step away. We know that we are a good team, but that we are also going to face a very good team (Panama). I came for a Gold Cup and I have told you, there is still a step to go to return the cup home. He told me that I was coming to the Gold Cup, solely and exclusively for that “.

“We have already turned the page, now to listen to what the teacher tells us, a final, we have to see how their semifinal went, see the points, see how they have been playing throughout the tournament to be able to face it and see their weaknesses to be able to we make the fortresses”commented the defender.

“We already faced them in the Final Four, it was a very tough game, a game that was defined by details in the first minutes, but we go with our weapons, we already know them and we hope that the scales tip in our favor. ”opined the network breaker.

midfielders: Luis Romo, Luis Chavez, Uriel Antuna, Orbelin Pineda

strikers: Erick Sanchez, Henry Martin

substitutes: Edson Álvarez, Diego Laínez, Roberto Alvarado, Santi Giménez, Charly Rodríguez, Julián Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Ozziel Herrera, Toño Rodríguez, Israel Reyes, Víctor Guzmán, Luis Malagón

midfielders: Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Yoel Bárcenas, Eric Davis

strikers: Alberto Quintero, Jose Fajardo, Ismael Diaz

substitutes: Jovani Welch, Iván Anderson, Cecilio Waterman, Christian Martínez, Roderick Miller, Luis Mejía, Freddy Góndola, Eduardo Anderson, Azarias Londoño, Omar Valencia, César Samudio, César Yanis