He #Notituit today is presented by @CocaColaMx. 🗞️🇲🇽 In search of the 🏆 We are 3️⃣ days away from our Gold Cup Quarterfinal duel.#MexicoPlay pic.twitter.com/hrxSqfUqB7 – National Team (@miseleccionmx) July 6, 2023

“Young people have to come knocking on the door, like I did, and come and earn my place. As long as I feel good and the coaches have confidence in me and I feel that I can contribute to the team, I will continue to contribute based on my performance. This is a national team, not a sub-20, or sub-23 or 25 or 30. Here as long as you are at a good level, in a good performance, of course the doors of the selection are always open “declared the veteran goalkeeper to Aztec Sports.

Guillermo Ochoa has no intention of leaving his position for the youngest 🇲🇽🚫 pic.twitter.com/U6NOaKO6iJ — Gerardo Velázquez de León (@gvlo2008) July 6, 2023

“We know what Mexico has had throughout history, it is a great team, we are growing. When we have water up to our necks, Costa Rica brings out the best of itself, it will not be the exception. Against Mexico it will be an impeccable game on our part, that is faith and that is what we are going to work on “he expressed.

The Costa Rican team suffered two casualties for the quarterfinals, roan wilson and carlos morawhile Yeltsin Tejada has been summoned to cover one of the casualties.

“WE KNOW ABOUT YOUR HIERARCHY” 👀 Pablo Arboine, defender of Costa Rica, spoke of the weight of Mexico and the challenge it represents. They know about the individualities and associations of the Tricolor and it is something that they will seek to stop, but they trust that they will be able to do it. 🎥@mluiscastillo pic.twitter.com/2isGrguqj0 – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) July 6, 2023

We had a great session in Santa Clara, CA. 🤙🏼😁 T-3 days until 🇲🇽🆚🇨🇷. #GoldCup | #MexicoPlay pic.twitter.com/75PWVzflKu – Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) July 6, 2023

midfielders: Luis Chavez, Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo

strikers: Orbelin Pineda, Uriel Antuna, Henry Martin

substitutes: Julián Araujo, Israel Reyes, Érick Sánchez, Charly Rodríguez, Santi Giménez, Roberto Alvarado, Víctor Guzmán, Luis Malagón, Ozziel Herrera, Diego Laínez, Toño Rodríguez.

midfielders: Christopher Nunez, Celso Borges, Wilmer Azofeifa

strikers: Anthony Contreras, Josimar Alcocer, Joel Campbell

substitutes: Diego Campos, Yeltsin Tejada, Warren Madrigal, Suhander Zuñiga, Alexandre Lezcano, Keysher Fuller, Aarón Suárez, Ricardo Peña, Carlos Martínez, Jussef Delgado