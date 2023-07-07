The selection of Mexico and Costa Rica will face each other next Saturday, July 8, in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup 2023match to be held at the AT&T Stadium from Arlington, Texas.
One of the players who has received the most criticism for remaining in the national team despite his seniority is Guillermo Ochoawho on this occasion finally defended himself from all his detractors who ask him to make way for the new generations.
“Young people have to come knocking on the door, like I did, and come and earn my place. As long as I feel good and the coaches have confidence in me and I feel that I can contribute to the team, I will continue to contribute based on my performance. This is a national team, not a sub-20, or sub-23 or 25 or 30. Here as long as you are at a good level, in a good performance, of course the doors of the selection are always open “declared the veteran goalkeeper to Aztec Sports.
by the side of The Selethe same ethical press affirms that El Tricolor does not even command respect at this time, while the defender paul arboine He pointed out that they must play an impeccable game to be able to surprise.
“We know what Mexico has had throughout history, it is a great team, we are growing. When we have water up to our necks, Costa Rica brings out the best of itself, it will not be the exception. Against Mexico it will be an impeccable game on our part, that is faith and that is what we are going to work on “he expressed.
The Costa Rican team suffered two casualties for the quarterfinals, roan wilson and carlos morawhile Yeltsin Tejada has been summoned to cover one of the casualties.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa – The goalkeeper has already issued his warning that they must take his place, meanwhile he will be immovable in the tricolor scheme.
Central defender: Johan Vasquez – With the arrival of Jaime Lozanothe man who plays in Italy has received the opportunity he had been waiting for so long to be able to play.
Central Defender: Cesar Montes – After having been punished after the expulsion in the Nations LeagueThe Cub will be back to start.
Right back: Jorge Sanchez – In the last duel of the Group Phase, the man from the ajax was absent due to suspension and due to the poor performance he showed Julian Araujo he would once again be in charge of attacking on the right.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – To the player of striped it is his turn to return to action for the quarterfinals after having rested the last game, so gerardo arteaga will stay on the bench.
Pivot: Edson Alvarez – With the return of mountainsEl Machín will leave behind his role as center back to return to contention, where he performs best.
Pivot: Luis Romo – The man from Sinaloa is one of the highlights that the Mexican team has had, so he could stay in the starting eleven to accompany Edson in recovery.
Midfielder: Luis Chavez – The player of the Pachuca He is another of the most constant, so we could see him as ’10’ trying to organize the attack.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – Despite the criticism from the fans, El Brujo continues to have the confidence of the coaches to be the one to attack on the right.
Left winger: Orbelin Pineda – El Maguito is one of the few Mexicans who remain in Europe and are starting pieces in his team, so we will deservedly see him again from the start.
Center forward: Henry Martin – La Bomba had to be a substitute in the last match of the Group Phase, but having the confidence of Lush we could see it again as the ‘9’ of the Tricolor.
More news about the Gold Cup
This is how the lineup for Mexico (4-4-3) would look like:
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
defenses: Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, Jorge Sanchez, Jesus Gallardo
midfielders: Luis Chavez, Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo
strikers: Orbelin Pineda, Uriel Antuna, Henry Martin
substitutes: Julián Araujo, Israel Reyes, Érick Sánchez, Charly Rodríguez, Santi Giménez, Roberto Alvarado, Víctor Guzmán, Luis Malagón, Ozziel Herrera, Diego Laínez, Toño Rodríguez.
Goalkeeper: Kevin Chamorro – The element of Sporty Saprissa It has been all the competition receiving six goals, leaving a clean sheet.
Central defender: Juan Vargas – The defender plays in Colombia with the millionaires and in fact his team was champion, however, he could not be in the last phase to be able to come to the Gold Cup.
Center back: Kendall Watson – The Saprissa defender is one of the most experienced at the back, having participated in his third Gold Cup and having defended the team since the under-17s.
Left back: Francisco Calvo – The defender who plays in the Konyaspor from Turkey asked to leave the negativity behind in order to beat Mexico, as they believe they have the ability to do so.
Right-back: Jefry Valverde – Despite the fact that his main position is inside left, during the tournament the Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suarez he has been using him as a right-back.
Midfielder: Cristopher Nunez – Another of the Ticos who are active in Europe, with the PAS Lamia from Greece. His main role will be to be the builder of the offense.
Midfielder: Celso Borges – One of the oldest, who is expected to be a key player in winning. More than 150 games defending the jacket represents how important it is.
Midfielder: Wilmer Azofeifa – Although he currently plays for his country, the midfielder has European experience having played in Norway.
Center forward: Anthony Contreras – The attacker heredian He will command the attack looking to take advantage of his 1.80 height to win through the air.
Left winger: Josimar Alcócer – Despite having little experience as selected, the coffee coach will continue to give the attacker confidence alajuelense.
Right winger: Joel Campbell – An old acquaintance from Mexico who has just said goodbye to Aztec soil as Concachampions champion. The attacker of alajuelense They are confident they can beat Mexico.
This is how the lineup of Costa Rica (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Kevin Chamorro
defenses: Juan Vargas, Kendall Watson, Francisco Calvo, Jefry Valverde
midfielders: Christopher Nunez, Celso Borges, Wilmer Azofeifa
strikers: Anthony Contreras, Josimar Alcocer, Joel Campbell
substitutes: Diego Campos, Yeltsin Tejada, Warren Madrigal, Suhander Zuñiga, Alexandre Lezcano, Keysher Fuller, Aarón Suárez, Ricardo Peña, Carlos Martínez, Jussef Delgado
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#lineups #Mexico #Costa #Rica #quarterfinals #Gold #Cup
Leave a Reply