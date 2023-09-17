The wait is about to end and the most important club activity in the world finally returns, the action in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League will begin and one of the first confrontations will be on Matchday 1 between the lazio and Atlético de Madrid corresponding to Group E.
The confrontation will be this Tuesday, September 19 from the Olympic Stadium in Rome at 1:00 p.m. Mexico City time.
After five days in LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid has played four games and has seven points that place it in seventh position, the result of two wins, a draw and a loss.
On his own, the lazio It is located in the fourteenth position with three units, this after four games it has recorded one victory, zero draws and three losses.
In this way, in the following note we share the possible lineups of these clubs in their presentation in the 2023/24 edition of the Champions League where the Spanish team could have up to six casualties as Soyunku, Koke, Lemar, De Paul, Reinildo and Depay.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#lineups #Lazio #Atlético #Madrid #matchday #Champions #League
Leave a Reply