LAFC and Real Salt Lake will play the last series of the round of 16 of the League Cup 2023. The two Major League Soccer (MLS) teams will meet at the Banc of California Stadium this Tuesday, August 8, to define which of the two advances to the quarterfinals.
The Los Angeles team has had a great season in MLS and ranks second in the Western Conference. In the League Cupthe team led by Carlos candle comes from a crushing victory by score 7-1 over FC Juarez in the round of 32 of the binational competition.
On the other hand, Real Salt Lake is in third place in the Western Conference, tied in points with the Angels, but with the worst goal difference. The Royals have also had a good performance in the Leagues Cup and have just eliminated León by a score of 1-3.
Goalkeeper: John McCarthy – LAFC began their journey in the Leagues Cup in the tie of 32. McCarthy only conceded one goal in the game against FC Juárez.
Right-back: Ryan Hollingshead – The side of the Los Angeles team was in charge of opening the scoring against Bravos in the round of 32.
Center back: Aaron Long – The American central defender is one of the best in his position in the entire MLS. He forms a great duo with Chiellini. Long is a guarantee in the background.
Central defender: Giorgio Chiellini – The veteran Italian centre-back did not go to MLS on vacation. Chiellini seeks to win titles with LAFC and his first goal is to win the Leagues Cup.
Left back: Diego palaces – It seems that sooner or later the Ecuadorian winger will have an opportunity in European football. Palacios just needs to keep up the good work he’s done so far.
Central midfielder: Ilie Sanchez – The Spanish midfielder, trained in the lower ranks of FC Barcelona, is in charge of giving LAFC balance in midfield.
Right Midfield: Kellyn Acosta – The American soccer player has a more defensive profile and his game is more lateral. Together with Sánchez he forms an impressive tandem in the middle of the field.
Left midfielder: Mateusz Bogusz – The 21-year-old Polish youngster is in charge of going further and playing looser in this LAFC midfield.
Right winger: Stipe Biuk – The 20-year-old Croatian striker joined LAFC at the beginning of 2023 from Hajduk Split. He still needs to adapt more, but he looks like a great project for the future.
Center forward: Carlos Vela – The Mexican striker started his activity in the 2023 Leagues Cup on the right foot: with two goals and one assist. Vela remains one of the best players in MLS.
Left winger: Denis Bouanga – The Gabonese striker delivered with the big spoon in LAFC’s debut in the Leagues Cup. He scored three goals and provided an assist.
Goalie: Zac McMath.
Defending: Emeka Eneli, Marcelo Silva, Brayan Vera and Andrew Brody.
Half: Jefferson Savarino, Braian Ojeda, Pablo Enrique Ruíz and Diego Luna.
Lead: Cristian Arango and Danny Musovski.
