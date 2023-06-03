This Sunday the match of the grand final of concachampions between LAFC and Club Leon.
In the first leg, the Mexican team took the lead at the Nou Camp, winning by a score of 2-1. The goals for the emerald club were the work of William Tesillo and Ángel Mena; For the Los Angeles team, striker Denis Bouanga discounted in the final minutes.
One of the unfortunate events was the injury to the Colombian player Yairo Moreno, who at minute 8′ was replaced by Elías Hernández. In this way he would be losing the game back.
While it is true that La Fiera’s squad got the win, Los Angeles’ goal gave the American club confidence to be able to close with the support of their fans at the BMO Stadium.
For the return commitment, few modifications are expected in the tactical position of each of the strategists.
Here are the possible lineups.
Goalie: Joseph McCarthy
Defenses: Ryan Hollingshead, Omar Maldonado, Aaron Long, Diego Palacios
Media: Timothy Tillman, Ilise Sanchez, Jose Cifuentes
Forwards: Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
Defenses: Steven Barreiro, Adonis Frías, William Tesillo
Media: Fidel Ambriz, Elías Hernández, Lucas Romero, Iván Moreno, Ángel Mena
Forwards: Victor Davila and Jose Alvarado
It is expected that in this way both coaches will send their respective team to play the final match, which will give them the opportunity to achieve glory, after having been in second place in 1993 (León) and 2020 (LAFC). .
