This Wednesday, September 27, Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo They will face each other to compete in the final of the US Open Cup 2023the confrontation will be from the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida and it is expected that the Garzas team will be able to have the return of its greatest figure, Lionel Messiafter the muscle fatigue that he had been experiencing since last week and the discomfort of a past scar on his right hamstring.
The same way, Sergio Busquets could be back, once he was not called up last weekend to face Orlando City in Major League Soccer, after receiving a well-deserved rest after his heavy load of activity since his arrival.
Besides, Jordi Alba who also suffered muscle fatigue and his possible activity would also be evaluated in the hours prior to the match.
In this way, it must be clear that both Messi as Sunrise are the most worrying doubts for Gerardo Martinobecause if you are 100% physically you could do without them to avoid putting them at risk of injury for longer.
Once the above has been said and made clear, we leave you with the possible lineups for the final of the US Open Cup 2023.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#lineups #Inter #Miami #Houston #Dynamo #Open #Cup #final #Messi #starter