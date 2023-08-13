Last Friday the semifinal matches of the Leagues Cup were defined, and one of the most attractive matches of this series is between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union.
The team where the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, plays convincingly beat Charlotte FC by a score of 4-0, where once again ‘La Pulga’ scored again, getting 8 goals in 5 games,
For its part, Philadelphia Union surpassed the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro in the final minutes and in the midst of controversy with a score of 2-1.
Undoubtedly, an attractive game is expected, although on paper the wide favorite to advance to the next round is the Miami team.
Goalie: Mr Callender
Defenses: D. Yedlin, S. Kryvtsov, K. Miller, Jordi Alba
Media: D. Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, B. Cremaschi
Forwards: R. Taylor, L. Messi and Josef Martinez.
Goalie: A.Blake
Defenses: J. Glesnes, J. Elliott, D. Lowe
Media: J. Martínez, K. Wagner, J. McGlynn, J. Bueno, O. Mbaïzo
Forwards: M. Uhre and J. Carranza.
Both teams have complete squads to play this match that promises goals and emotions. It should be noted that despite the fact that Inter Miami is the favorite to win, those led by coach Jim Curtin remain undefeated in the Leagues Cup, so they will seek to end the forecasts and get a pass to the grand final, where they would expect to the winner of the game between Rayados de Monterrey and Nashville SC.
You can enjoy the game next Tuesday, August 15, sharp at 5:00 p.m.
