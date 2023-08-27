Let’s go with the last DYNAMIC of #LeaguesCup with the final between Nashville and Inter Miami 🏆 We will have two winners this time for $500 each 💵🔥 To participate you have to do the following:

-Give LIKE❤️ and RT 🔁 to this publication

-Ascertain who will be the champion… pic.twitter.com/1kESIVeE7B — Bernardo’s Pick (@BernardoPicks) August 19, 2023

The task of Rosario with the Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba is to bring to the club the Playoffs when there are eleven games left to play, but the fatigue of the former Barcelona It’s evident after playing eight games in 32 days.

“(Messi) is reaching an important limit physically. The expectations continue to rise each time we face another challenge. But some of the guys are starting to get exhausted. But as long as he doesn’t tell me anything, he’ll keep playing. You already know how he is and how much he likes to play ”expressed recently the coach of the team, the Argentine Gerardo Martino.

THEY GO FOR ANOTHER 🔥 On penalties, Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 5-4 and advanced to the US Open Cup final. -Bell Doublet

-Martinez goal

-Two assists from Messi. The Garzas want to win it all. 📸: @TyCSports pic.twitter.com/IOPAClicUO – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 24, 2023

The manager’s hope gary smith is that their participation in the binational contest helps change a regular season that was going in the wrong direction in July. The team had lost three straight games for the first time in franchise history and had been outscored 6-1 in those games.

“We found ourselves in what could only be classified as a crisis, and the results were certainly not what we wanted. So somehow we have to improve on that and our guys did a wonderful job. It wasn’t an immediate change, but slowly but surely, in the knockout round, I thought we saw a much more consistent group and perhaps the Nashville look we were all used to. The results certainly gave the guys some confidence.”ended.

“This is the first time that I see Messi play live. There are exact moments where he just comes to life and it’s almost impossible to stop him. The goal he scored is just unbelievable, out of nowhere. And his only other shot from him to the goal hit the post ”. 🗣️ Gary Smith, DT from Nashville. pic.twitter.com/X0UAbwodGs — TR SPORTS ®️ (@trsports_) August 22, 2023

Check in from NY 📌 pic.twitter.com/JdEjZGZwRN — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 26, 2023

🗣️🗣️ – Head Coach Tata Martino and David Ruiz pic.twitter.com/IMzr6rvpcG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 25, 2023

Head over to La Vergne Beverage Depot on Sunday from 1PM to 2:30PM and say what’s up to the Captain ⚡️@Heineken_US | #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/ELEOvrwuwb — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) August 25, 2023