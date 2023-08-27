The League Cup 2023 stayed in the United States with the championship of the inter miamifrom the hand of the Argentine Lionel Messi. Now it’s time to fully focus on the local MLS tournament and the monarch of the binational tournament will face next Wednesday, August 30, against Nashville SCprecisely the rival he beat in the grand final of the League Cup.
Although the local contest resumed since last week, the herons They have not seen action yet because they first had the semifinals of the US Open Cupwhere they obtained the pass to the grand final by leaving behind the FC Cincinnati in the penalty shootout, after equalizing 3-3 in regulation time. Now him inter miami will be measured at new york red bulls this Saturday August 26 at the Red Bull Arena for the Saturday day of the MLS. Messi and company have the urgent task of getting the team out of last place in the Eastern Conferencesince they barely add 18 points.
The task of Rosario with the Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba is to bring to the club the Playoffs when there are eleven games left to play, but the fatigue of the former Barcelona It’s evident after playing eight games in 32 days.
“(Messi) is reaching an important limit physically. The expectations continue to rise each time we face another challenge. But some of the guys are starting to get exhausted. But as long as he doesn’t tell me anything, he’ll keep playing. You already know how he is and how much he likes to play ”expressed recently the coach of the team, the Argentine Gerardo Martino.
In the same way, those of Tennessee had as their last commitment their clash against the inter miami in the grand finale of the League Cupresuming the local tournament this Saturday August 26 when he visits the atlanta united in it Mercedes Benz Stadium.
The manager’s hope gary smith is that their participation in the binational contest helps change a regular season that was going in the wrong direction in July. The team had lost three straight games for the first time in franchise history and had been outscored 6-1 in those games.
“We found ourselves in what could only be classified as a crisis, and the results were certainly not what we wanted. So somehow we have to improve on that and our guys did a wonderful job. It wasn’t an immediate change, but slowly but surely, in the knockout round, I thought we saw a much more consistent group and perhaps the Nashville look we were all used to. The results certainly gave the guys some confidence.”ended.
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender – The goalkeeper made some mistakes in the Leagues Cup, but thanks to his teammates he was able to lift the title. He has a lot to improve.
Defender: Serhiy Kryvtsov – The 32-year-old Ukrainian only arrived at the beginning of this year, but he is already established as a pillar at the bottom.
Defender: Kamal Miller – Similarly, the Canadian national team signed with Las Garzas in April. His contribution has given solidity to the rear.
Left back: Jordi Alba – As expected, the Spaniard just arrived a few weeks ago and he has already taken over the left side due to his worth.
Right-back: DeAndre Yedlin – The North American team has extensive European experience, and also knows very well how to join the attack.
Pivot: Sergio Busquets – There is no doubt that the multi-champion with Barcelona He came to give quality and balance to the midfield. His great passes were vital to the club’s first title.
Pivot: Dixon Arroyo – It seemed that the Ecuadorian was left without a place in the starting eleven due to the arrival of Busquets, but in the end he remained as his ally.
Midfielder: Benjamin Cremaschi – Many wonders are said about the Argentine-American, who they hope will reach his maximum potential, since he is barely 18 years old.
Right winger: Lionel Messi – Hand in hand with the world champion, those from Florida have found their best version. There is no longer any glimpse of how the team would play without him on the field.
Left winger: Robert Taylor – The Finn can play on the left or right side, as well as a midfielder, but he has found comfort in that area.
Forward: Josef Martinez – It is enough to remember the great danger that the Venezuelan was for the rival areas in his time with Atlanta United. Thanks to the teammates that he has behind him, he can once again give people something to talk about.
This is how the possible eleven of Inter Miami (4-3-3) would look
GoalieDrake Callender
defenses: Serhiy Kryvtsov, Kamal Miller, DeAndre Yedlin, Jordi Alba
midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Benjamin Cremaschi
strikers: Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor
substitutes: Tomás Avilés, Diego Gómez, Jean Mota, Leo Campana, Víctor Ulloa, David Ruiz, Christopher McVey, Carlos Dos Santos, Facundo Farías, Harvey Neville, Cole Jensen, Noah Allen Robbie Robinson
Goalkeeper: Elliott Panicco – Despite the fact that he was the villain in the Leagues Cup final after missing his shot, the goalkeeper’s tournament was very good and he could remain the starter.
Defender: Lucas MacNaughton – The Canadian with Belgian nationality is 1.88 meters tall, so he knows how to go by air very well.
Defender: Walker Zimmerman – He is the captain of the club, in addition to being selected North American. He always appears in the passing game, being also difficult in one-on-one.
Right-back: Shaq Moore – For many, the American was the brightest player on the team during the Leagues Cup final, as he defended and attacked correctly. He also usually has a goal.
Left back: Daniel Lovitz – On the left sector is the 31-year-old player who gave a great battle to each rival in the Leagues Cup. Added to this, he can play inside, so it is more common to see him attack.
Pivot: Anibal Godoy – The Panamanian has been with the club since 2020, so he has become a regular in any strategist’s scheme. He always remains fixed in that area, fully focused on recovery.
Midfielder: Dax McCarty – Next to the canalero is the 36-year-old veteran, who has spent his entire career in MLS. He knows very well how to function in the straight line of midfield.
Right winger: Alex Muyl – Located in its natural area, although during the Leagues Cup it came to be used more as a midfielder.
Left winger: Fafá Picault – Normally he had a relief role in the binational contest, but now he would appear as a starter, since he knows very well how to overflow into the rival area.
Midfielder: Hany Mukhtar – He is the most skilled man on the team and surely the MVP of the Leagues Cup with the yellow club. He is the orchestrator, since he makes very good passes and knows how to define the plays.
Forward: Sam Surridge – Rather jacob shaffelburg either Teal Bunburythe English would take the role of ‘9’, since they brought him in the month of July from the Nottingham Forrest of his country.
This would be the possible lineup of Nashville SC (4-4-2)
Goalie: Elliot Panicco
defenses: Lukas MacNaughton, Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, Daniel Lovitz
midfielders: Aníbal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Fafá Picault, Alex Muyl
strikers: Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge
substitutes: Sean Davis, Jacob Shaffelburg, Randall Leal, Taylor Washington, Brian Anunga, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer, Luke Haakenson, Ben Martino, Teal Bunbury, Laurence Wyke
