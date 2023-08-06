inter miami has undergone a noticeable change since the era of Lionel Messi. The pink team had gone eleven games without victory, but in the 2023 Leagues Cup they have three wins in a row. In this journey, Las Garzas have scored nine goals for and only two against.
The Miami team occupies the last place in the Eastern Conference of the MLS and is practically eliminated from this contest. However, in the League Cupthe team led by Gerardo Martino has been dominant and has given a taste of what is to come next season.
Inter will face F.C. Dallas this Sunday, August 6, in the round of 16 of the binational competition. For the first time so far in the tournament, the ‘Tata’ team will leave Miami and will have to play at the Toyota Stadium in Texas.
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender – The American goalkeeper has had a good participation in the Leagues Cup 2023. He has only conceded a couple of goals in the binational competition.
Right-back: DeAndre Yedlin – Yedlin, a former Tottenham and Newcastle United player, is one of the most experienced elements within the Inter Miami squad. He adds very easily to the front.
Central defender: Serhiy Kryvtsov – The Ukrainian defender has started with Inter Miami during the three games of the Leagues Cup 2023. So far he has offered solid performances.
Center back: Kamal Miller – The Canadian center-back arrived at Inter Miami in March 2023 to be a key player in the defense. He looks like he’s finally becoming the center back that Las Garzas need.
Left back: Jordi Alba – The Spanish winger could start as a starter against FC Dallas after having minutes with Inter Miami against Orlando City. Alba, 34, still has a lot to give.
Right Midfield: Dixon Arroyo – The Ecuadorian midfielder has more defensive conditions, but it is not difficult for him to go forward either. Arroyo can support Busquets in the recovery.
Central midfielder: Sergio Busquets – The 35-year-old midfielder has fallen on the right foot to Inter Miami. From his first minutes at the club he has been a total leader. He has played 198 minutes in three games.
Left midfielder: Benjamin Cremaschi – The young American/Argentinean midfielder has an assist in this tournament. Martino has faith in this 18-year-old element.
Right winger: Lionel Messi – The thing about Lio Messi in the Leagues Cup has been a total scandal. In three games with Las Garzas, ‘La Pulga’ has five goals and one assist. A crazy thing!
Center forward: Josef Martinez – The Venezuelan striker has struggled to score throughout the MLS season. It seems that he is settling in in a great way after the arrival of Lionel Messi at the club. Josef adds a goal and an assist in the Leagues Cup.
Left winger: Robert Taylor – The Finnish winger has emerged in the Leagues Cup as a striker to fear. Taylor has three goals and two assists in the 2023 Leagues Cup.
Goalie: M.Paes.
Defending: G. Jesus, N. Burgess, J. Martínez and S. Junqua.
Half: S. Lletget, F. Quignon and A. Velasco.
Lead: B. Kamungo, J. Ferreira and J. Obrian.
