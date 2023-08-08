The “MessiManía” continues in Miami after the Garzas came from behind against Dallas FC to win on penalties after a very exciting 4-4 in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. Now, Gerardo Martino’s team wants to continue on the path of victory and goes against Charlotte FC, who left the Houston Dynamo behind, for the quarterfinals of this tournament.
The reality is that the South Florida team has enjoyed a resounding change since the arrival of Lionel Messi, which was accompanied by the arrivals of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, but also in driving, since Gerardo Martino took over the technical direction of the team. . They have achieved victories against Cruz Azul, Atlanta United, Orlando City in the classic and in the last match against the aforementioned Dallas FC. Now, led by a totally on fire Lionel Messi and demonstrating his quality match by match, the pink team is in a position to dream big in this Leagues Cup and continue their recovery ahead of the end of the MLS season.
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender – He has had irregular performances throughout these four games and is one of the team’s weakest points.
Right-back: DeAndre Yedlin – The historic player of the USMNT is projected very well in attack and with judgment. He is one of the references of the squad.
Central defender: Serhiy Kryvtsov – The Ukrainian has offered solid matches and wants to continue his good moment against a good offense like Charlotte’s.
Center back: Kamal Miller – One of the reinforcements for this season before the arrival of Messi and the rest of the stars. He was solid despite the goals conceded.
Left back: Jordi Alba – He already showed everything he could do with Messi by giving him an assist like in his old days with Barcelona.
Right Midfield: Dixon Arroyo – The support of Busquets in the recovery when the latter goes on the attack.
Central midfielder: Sergio Busquets – A true history of the world of football. He is displaying his best level in this start of the campaign with Inter Miami.
Left midfielder: Benjamin Cremaschi – The young American/Argentinean comes from scoring a goal and converting the penalty that gave his team the classification. High hopes placed on him.
Right winger: Lionel Messi – His performance has been absolutely crazy, being key in all the games and participating in goals in each one of them. The best player in history showing all his talent.
Center forward: Josef Martinez – The Venezuelan is one of those who best adapted to the new team and has raised his level in recent games.
Left winger: Robert Taylor – The Finnish winger has three goals and two assists in the 2023 Leagues Cup despite having scored an own goal against Dallas FC. He seems to have a good connection with Messi.
Goalie:K.Kahlina
Defending: Lindsey J, Malanda A, Privett A, Byrne N
Half: K. Jóźwiak, S. Arfield, A. Westwood, B. Bronico, K. Vargas
Lead: K. Widerski
