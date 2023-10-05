This Saturday, October 7, a duel will take place that, although it is not a classic, has the arguments to be considered as such due to the great rivalry that exists between both institutions: Blue Cross against Cougars. The meeting will be held at Aztec stadiumin a duel corresponding to Matchday 12 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
The Machine refuses to have an early elimination, since just this Wednesday they defeated the 1-3 Necaxa in it Victoria Stadiumhand in hand with Angel Sepúlvedawho excelled with a hat trick, showing that his last-minute signing was worth it, while for the Rayos the Uruguayan discounted Facundo Batista. With this, the light blue club added eleven points and is on step 14.
Regarding the victory, the coach Joaquin Moreno commented: “It is a great victory, but we have to keep our feet on the ground. In the end there is a committed group, they make an effort as much as they can. We still have Pumas and the rest of the tournament. It is a triumph that gives us joy and satisfaction. Regarding Ángel, he is someone who has worked hard, he was scoring goals, I considered starting him because of the type of game he was coming up with. Let’s hope that both (Sepúlveda and Diber Cambindo) They are fired up to be able to help the team. We have a debt with the people, we hope to be able to demonstrate it on the field to return their support”.
With respect to the National University, the thorn of having fallen controversially in the Capital Classic and beat 4-0 Queretaro in it University Olympic Stadium after a double from the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinennoa bit from the Brazilian defender Nathan Silva and an own goal from the Uruguayan Emanuel Gularte. Thanks to this, the Auriazul team returns to positions of League being fourth with 18 units.
Already in the press conference after the meeting, the Argentine helmsman Antonio Mohamed stated: “The team played a good game. Those who entered did very well. We tried to think about players who had not been participating, put fresh people in and have fresh people for Saturday as well. They did it so well Santi (Wheats) as (Jesus) Molina. With Cruz Azul it’s going to be a tough game. Today, the own goal and the penalty changed everything. We have many things to improve. Cruz Azul has been rising from winning two away games, it has a team of hierarchy and history and we are there to compete and qualify as high as possible. It is a match to be able to reaffirm the good things we have been doing.”.
Goalkeeper: Andrés Gudiño – It seems that Sebastian Jurado He was already ruled out for the rest of the championship after his serious mistakes and now the youth player will take advantage of the coach’s trust.
Defense: Carlos Salcedo – Although the entire defense has made mistakes, Joaquin Moreno He continues to place his trust in the three heavyweights starting with El Titán, who is the captain.
Defense: Willer Ditta – He arrived as reinforcement and still needs to show improvement, however, the coaching staff will continue giving him minutes to continue establishing himself. His hand caused the penalty in favor of Necaxa.
Defense: Juan Escobar – The Paraguayan is one of the leaders of the team. One of the few who remains in the last championship, so he has a very strong weight.
Pivot: Charly Rodríguez – The cement fans are a little fed up with the low level of the World Cup player so they ask to put the Colombian Kevin CastanoHowever, Moreno will continue to place it.
Pivot: Erik Lira – The Puma youth squad was in charge of accompanying Charly in the contention and since it was a won match, it is almost likely that the winning lineup will be applied, a lineup that repeats.
Inside right: Rodrigo Huescas – Since last semester the youth player has had an applaudable level, which led him to be in the spotlight in Europe. He provided the assist on the last goal.
Inside left: Ignacio Rivero – Like Escobar, Nacho is another of the leaders, having been present in the long-awaited ninth star. The Uruguayan provided the assist for the first celestial goal.
Midfielder: Carlos Rotondi – The Argentine was not present in the cement victory because he had to serve his punishment game for accumulated yellow cards. He is one of the regular starters and would appear in place of the Brazilian Moisés Vieira.
Midfielder: Uriel Antuna – No matter what happens, El Brujo does not stop appearing in the initial scheme because there is no other who has his overflow in that position.
Forward: Ángel Sepúlveda – After proving his worth with a hat-trick, El Cuate could be the starting ‘9’ and later be relieved by the Colombian Diber Changing.
This is what Cruz Azul’s lineup would look like (3-4-2-1):
Goalie: Andrés Gudiño
Defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Willer Ditta, Juan Escobar
Midfielders: Erik Lira, Nacho Rivero, Charly Rodríguez, Rodrigo Huescas
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi, Ángel Sepúlveda
Substitutes: Sebastián Jurado, Rafael Guerrero, Kevin Castaño, Diber Cambindo, Moisés Vieira, Alexis Gutiérrez, Alonso Escoboza, Amaury Morales, Jesús Dueñas, Carlos Vargas, Cristian Jiménez
Goalkeeper: Julio González – Despite the arrival of Gil Alcala, the goalkeeper has remained the starter. His good performances so far have a reward because it is rumored that he would be called up by the Mexican team.
Defense: Lisandro Magallán – If you arrived as reinforcement to completely modify the defense, it is evident that the Argentine must be in the coach’s approach.
Defense: Nathan Silva – The same as Magellan. The Brazilian arrived this semester and against Gallos he took advantage of his good aerial game to score the third goal.
Left back: Adrián Aldrete – He doesn’t wear the badge for nothing. The Jalisco player is one of the few 2005 under-17 world champions who are still active and his experience is important for the team, without forgetting his educated left foot. He assisted on the third goal.
Right back: Pablo Bennevendo – The youth player has established himself in the right sector, since he has great ability to join the attack. He showed it by providing the assist for the fourth goal.
Pivot: Ulises Rivas – The midfielder had to rest against Gallos, watching everything from the bench. He will return to the beginning instead Jesus Molina.
Pivot: Santiago Trigos – With the unfortunate injury of the Colombian Jose Caicedowho could miss another two or three games, the youth player will take advantage to be a reference.
Midfielder: Gabriel Fernández – El Toro could be placed just like against Querétaro, behind the ‘9’ to be able to feed his ally in the attack.
Far right: Eduardo Salvio – Toto is one of the fans’ favorites for his quality with the ball. He is one of the immovable of Antonio Mohamed.
Far left: César Huerta – The Uruguayan Christian Tabó He would leave the initial box to bring in the best element the club has at the moment. El Chino missed the last match due to a suspension.
Forward: Juan Dinenno – After having scored a double, El Turco could give him the confidence to repeat Veneno, placing behind Toro, his direct competition in the position.
This is what the Pumas lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Julio González
Defenses: Nathan Silva, Lisandro Magallán, Pablo Bennevendo, Adrián Aldrete
Midfielders: Santiago Trigos, Ulises Rivas, Gabriel Fernández
Forwards: ‘Toto’ Salvio, ‘Chino’ Huerta, Juan Dinenno
Substitutes: Gil Alcalá, Jesús Molina, Pablo Monroy, ‘Palermo’ Ortiz, Jesús Rivas, Gustavo del Prete, Christian Tabó, Robert Ergas, Emanuel Montejano, Rodrigo López, Carlos Gutiérrez, José Galindo
