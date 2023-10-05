The pre-sale has already started for Blue Pass users for the game 🆚 Pumas! ⬇️ 👉🏻 https://t.co/DG7hKACu4s#BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/3z5WWuRBz7 — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) October 3, 2023

Regarding the victory, the coach Joaquin Moreno commented: “It is a great victory, but we have to keep our feet on the ground. In the end there is a committed group, they make an effort as much as they can. We still have Pumas and the rest of the tournament. It is a triumph that gives us joy and satisfaction. Regarding Ángel, he is someone who has worked hard, he was scoring goals, I considered starting him because of the type of game he was coming up with. Let’s hope that both (Sepúlveda and Diber Cambindo) They are fired up to be able to help the team. We have a debt with the people, we hope to be able to demonstrate it on the field to return their support”.

Joaquín Moreno, Dt Cruz Azul: "With our feet on the ground and moving forward, we still have the rest of the tournament, a victory that gives us joy and satisfaction"

Already in the press conference after the meeting, the Argentine helmsman Antonio Mohamed stated: “The team played a good game. Those who entered did very well. We tried to think about players who had not been participating, put fresh people in and have fresh people for Saturday as well. They did it so well Santi (Wheats) as (Jesus) Molina. With Cruz Azul it’s going to be a tough game. Today, the own goal and the penalty changed everything. We have many things to improve. Cruz Azul has been rising from winning two away games, it has a team of hierarchy and history and we are there to compete and qualify as high as possible. It is a match to be able to reaffirm the good things we have been doing.”.

ANTONIO MOHAMED CONFERENCE The coach talks about the performance of his players in this match and what awaits them against Cruz Azul