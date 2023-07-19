This Friday, July 21, the League Cup 2023where all the teams from Liga MX and MLS will participate, a contest that will serve to strengthen the clubs of both nations, but also to grow the rivalry forged in recent years.
Those in charge of opening the curtains of the championship are Cruz Azul and inter miami in it DRV PNK Stadiumwhere the most striking is the debut of the Argentine Lionel Messi with the North American team, however, the reality of the two is very sad because they have a terrible streak, being the worst in their respective league. the herons They are the last in their conference with 18 units, apart from they are the 28th place of 29 in general with ten consecutive duels without knowing the victory. In the case of La Máquina, they started the semester with three straight losses to be without points, with six goals against and one in favor in 270 minutes.
The coach of the sky blue team, the Brazilian Ricardo Ferrettisees participation in the tournament as a good opportunity: “It is an opportunity, but for us in any tournament and game we have to improve a lot in what we are doing. Progress has not been enough, we have zero points, one goal for and six against, I can’t cover the sun with one finger, I can’t fool anyone, even though it’s a new tournament, we have to improve”.
“For this tournament we are going to have a full squad with the return of our two champions (Gold Cup, Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodríguez), then, we will try to improve our level. We know the teams we are going to face and even if Miami has a losing streak like us, we should not trust ourselves. It’s another tournament, the mentality is going to be different and I hope we can improve our football level”he added.
With respect to inter miamithere could be disappointment in the attendees and viewers on television, since there is a possibility that Messi will not play the match, at least that is what the owner of the club, the Englishman, indicated david beckham.
“Against Cruz Azul it will be a difficult game. We know it’s a great team with good players. We don’t know if Lio is going to play the game or if he will have minutes, because I think that, after all, he needs to be ready. We have to protect him and make sure he’s ready, because he’s been on vacation and just arrived in Miami. I think that Lio and Tata (Martino) will decide when he plays and if he will play on Friday, but the atmosphere here will be incredible and hopefully we can get the win ”declared the historical figure of the Manchester Utd.
Goalkeeper: Sebastian Jurado – Despite the mistakes made in the MX League, the goalkeeper could receive the opportunity to start, since in the local tournament he is suspended for a red card.
Central Defender: Willer Ditta – The Colombian arrived as a reinforcement for La Máquina, so he is expected to continue adding minutes to be more adapted.
Central defender: Carlos Salcedo – He was also signed for this semester with the intention of improving the lower part. Being a trusted man ferrettiHe even wears the captain’s badge.
Right back: Rodrigo Huescas – The sky blue youth squad has grown a lot in the last year, so much so that from Europe they have come to ask about him, without forgetting that he has just been with the U-23 team in the Central American Games.
Left back: Ignacio Rivero – The Uruguayan is one of the favorites of the cement fans because of his dedication and because he can develop in different positions on the field, but for now he would be the left side.
Pivot: Erik Lira – The young Mexican also rang to go to the A series of Italy, however, remains on Aztec soil. He will have to be the bastion of the midfield to recover the ball.
Pivot: Kevin Castano – The Colombian also became a reinforcement for the current semester, so El Tuca will put him to play more so that he can continue to grow under his tutelage.
Midfield: Charly Rodriguez – After winning the Gold Cup, the World Cup player will return to the starting eleven as it should, he could play behind the ‘9’ to feed balls.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – El Brujo was in all the Gold Cup matches, so he returns in optimal condition to be in charge of overflowing on the right side.
Left winger: Moisés Vieira – Another of La Máquina’s contracts. The Brazilian is expected to be a solution to the attack with his dribbling, speed and overflow on the left.
Center forward: Diber Cambindo – Another of the reinforcements. Given the low scoring quota offered by the previous forwards, the Colombian is the new ‘9’. He will have to win the support of the fans fast.
This is what the starting eleven of Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1) would look like
Goalie: sebastian jury
defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Willer Ditta, Rodrigo Huescas, Nacho Rivero
Midfielders: Kevin Castaño, Charly Rodríguez, Erik Lira
strikers: Moisés Vieira, Diber Cambindo, Uriel Antuna
substitutes: Andrés Gudiño, Carlos Rotondi, Jesús Dueñas, Augusto Lotti, Christian Tabó, Rafael Guerrero, Alan Zubiri, Alonso Escoboza, Alexis Gutiérrez, Cristian Jiménez, Luis Iturbide, Alfredo Cabañas
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender – At 25 years old, he has been the team’s starting goalkeeper since 2019. So far he has conceded 36 goals and has only scored two clean sheets after 1,980 minutes of the current season.
Center back: Kamal Miller – The Canadian national team was present in the Gold Cup and now they will seek to give the team solidity to prevent them from continuing to lose points in the local tournament and the Leagues Cup.
Central defender: Serhiy Kryvtsov – The Ukrainian won everything in his country with the Shakhtar Donetskbut he still needs to help propel the Florida infield.
Right back: Ian Fray – In recent matches, the Jamaican has been used as a right-back despite normally handling himself as a pivot or center back.
Left back: Noah Allen – The defender can play as a left back or inside. He has been used frequently in the current tournament of the MLS.
Pivot: Dixon Arroyo – Surely once the Spanish Sergio Busquets adapts well to the team, the Ecuadorian will stop acting as a pivot to be elsewhere.
Midfielder: Lawson Sunderland – The player who has dual nationality as he is also German, would be in charge of accompanying Dixonbut it would also start the attack.
Midfielder: Benjamin Cremaschi – The midfielder defended Argentina in the sub-20 category, but in the end he decided on The Stars and Stripes. With his good field vision, he has put in three assists this season. When in doubt that he will play Lionel Messi It would not be strange for the starting lineup to be like this.
Left winger: Robbie Robinson – The attacker has had very little action this year because he was out for a long time due to a muscle injury. He would appear on the left side.
Right winger: Robert Taylor – The Finn can play as a left winger or midfielder, but would be placed on the right. The international has three assists and two goals in the tournament.
Center forward: Josef Martinez – The Venezuelan recently joined the team to be the solution to the attack due to the bad passage they are currently experiencing. He’s going to be a defensive nightmare.
This is what the Inter Miami lineup would look like
GoalieDrake Callender
defenses: Kamal Miller, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Ian Fray, Noah Allen
midfielders: Dixon Arroyo, Lawson Sunderland, Benjamin Cremaschi
strikers: Robbie Robinson, Robert Taylor, Josef Martinez
substitutes: Lionel Messi, DeAndre Yedlin, Leonardo Campana, Victor Ulloa, Edison Azcona, Shanyder Borgelin, Nick Marsman, Christopher McVey, Ryan Sailor, Harvey Neville, Sergio Busquets
