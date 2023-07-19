Those in charge of opening the curtains of the championship are Cruz Azul and inter miami in it DRV PNK Stadiumwhere the most striking is the debut of the Argentine Lionel Messi with the North American team, however, the reality of the two is very sad because they have a terrible streak, being the worst in their respective league. the herons They are the last in their conference with 18 units, apart from they are the 28th place of 29 in general with ten consecutive duels without knowing the victory. In the case of La Máquina, they started the semester with three straight losses to be without points, with six goals against and one in favor in 270 minutes.

“For this tournament we are going to have a full squad with the return of our two champions (Gold Cup, Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodríguez), then, we will try to improve our level. We know the teams we are going to face and even if Miami has a losing streak like us, we should not trust ourselves. It’s another tournament, the mentality is going to be different and I hope we can improve our football level”he added.

“Against Cruz Azul it will be a difficult game. We know it’s a great team with good players. We don’t know if Lio is going to play the game or if he will have minutes, because I think that, after all, he needs to be ready. We have to protect him and make sure he’s ready, because he’s been on vacation and just arrived in Miami. I think that Lio and Tata (Martino) will decide when he plays and if he will play on Friday, but the atmosphere here will be incredible and hopefully we can get the win ”declared the historical figure of the Manchester Utd.

