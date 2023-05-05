Cruz Azul and Atlas will dispute a ticket for the group stage of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX this Saturday, May 6. La Máquina Celeste has three victories, a draw and a defeat in their five most recent matches against the Zorros and they come to this duel as favorites to get a ticket to the big party of Mexican soccer.
However, the red-and-blacks have an ace up their sleeve: Julián Quiñones is one of the players in the best shape in the entire league and will be a real threat to the cement defense in the weekend’s duel. According to recent information, This is how these two teams would go out for the playoff duel on Saturday at the Azteca Stadium.
Goalkeeper: Jesus Corona – The veteran goalkeeper will have the responsibility of keeping his goal clean in the duel against Atlas. Corona is an old sea lion and he must guide his experienced teammates in the playoffs.
Central defender: Juan Escobar – The Guaraní soccer player would repeat as central defender in the duel against Santos Laguna. Escobar is an element that behaves well both in attack and defense.
Central defense: Ramiro Funes Mori – Everything indicates that the Argentine defender will resume ownership after losing the duel against the Guerreros on the last day of Clausura 2023. ‘El Mellizo’ is called to be the leader of the defense against Atlas.
Central defender: Julio César Domínguez -The ‘Cata’ looks better when he has Funes Mori and Escobar as teammates. The historic defender of the Máquina Celeste will seek to continue making history with the Máquina team this weekend.
Left back: Ignacio Rivero – ‘Nacho’ Rivero is versatile. He is capable of playing left back, midfield, dunking as a hold, or a bit further forward. Against Atlas, he will start as a defender and can change positions as the situation warrants.
Right back: Rodrigo Huescas – The Cruz Azul youth squad player is having a dream season despite not starting the tournament as he is not playing in his natural position. He adds two goals and four assists.
Central midfielder: Erik Lira – Although his name does not usually appear on the front pages of newspapers, Lira’s quiet work allows Cruz Azul to have a more balanced playing style.
Central midfielder: Carlos Rodríguez – ‘Charly’ Rodríguez is back: the midfielder for the Mexican National Team has scored two goals and three assists in the Clausura 2023 tournament. The former Monterrey player contributes more to the team when they allow him to play freely.
Left winger: Carlos Rotondi – The Argentine winger is the best player that the Máquina Celeste has on the left side. He has two goals this season.
More news about the Liguilla Clausura 2023
Center forward: Augusto Lotti – Unexpectedly, Lotti has become Cruz Azul’s best reinforcement this season. The Argentine striker arrived in Liga MX without making much noise and is the least bad of the light blue strikers. He adds three goals and two assists.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – The ‘Brujo’ Antuna has become a very dangerous player for all the defenses of Mexican soccer. In the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 he added six goals and one assist.
Goalkeeper: Camilo Vargas – Since his arrival in Liga MX, Vargas has shown, tournament after tournament, that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the entire championship. Against Cruz Azul he will have to demonstrate his leadership and experience.
Right back: Diego Barbosa – The Zorros right-back is back on his game after suffering a serious injury. Barbosa is an element that adds very well to the attack and has improved defensively.
Central defender: Martín Nervo – While it is true that this has not been the best season for the Zorros in recent years, the individual quality that the red and black have in their squad is undeniable. Nervo is a very solid defender and the defensive bastion of the team.
Central defender: Gaddi Aguirre – The Mexican defender is a low-profile element, but little by little he is consolidating in the first division. Aguirre has been more solid this season with Nervo.
Left back: Luis Reyes – The ‘Bone’ was one of the figures of the two-time rojinegro championship and is one of the elements of experience in the squad. This season he has only collaborated with a pass for a goal.
Defensive midfielder: Aldo Rocha – Rocha has become an essential element for the red and black, for a reason he wears the captain’s badge. This player is synonymous with delivery, passion and claw.
Central midfielder: Jeremy Marquez – While Aldo Rocha is in charge of recovery and dirty work, Jeremy is in charge of creating and distributing play in midfield. Despite his youth, he always plays calmly and without rushing.
Right winger: Ozziel Herrera – Without a doubt, Herrera is one of the best youth players of the season. The 21-year-old striker has three goals and five assists in the tournament. He has improved a lot under the orders of Benjamín Mora.
Left winger: Brian Lozano – The “Egg” returned to Liga MX after spending a semester in Uruguayan soccer. The winger came back recharged and has been one of the Zorros’ standouts this season. He adds six goals.
Center forward: Julián Quiñones – The Colombian is the great figure of the red and black box. Despite the controversies in which he was involved this semester, Quiñones brought out the caste, corresponded to the Foxes with goals and was nothing short of being crowned champion scorer.
Center forward: Mauro Manotas – Julio César Furch will not be able to play this important game because he was sent off on matchday 17 against Atlético de San Luis. Benjamín Mora will bet on Manotas as the starter. Will the bet pay off?
#lineups #Cruz #Azul #Atlas #repechage #Clausura
Leave a Reply