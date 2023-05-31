Club León will receive this Wednesday May 31st Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the first leg of the final of the Concacaf Champions League, with the responsibility of restoring hegemony to the Mexican clubs in the most important tournament in the region. The game will take place at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico City.
Meanwhile, the second leg of the final will be next Sunday, June 4 at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles F.C..
The emerald team debuts in a final in the Concacaf Champions Leaguedoes not come out as a favorite against the Angelenos, current Major League Soccer champions and with the second most valuable payroll of their tournament, valued at $59.1 millionalmost 9 million more than that of the Mexicans.
The Mexican club, led by the Argentine Nicolas LarcamonHe has not played an official match since last May 7, so he will arrive at the duel after three and a half weeks without activity.
For its part, the Los Angeles team is the third best team in the MLS Western Conferencewith only one defeat, seven wins and four draws in their first 12 games.
In addition, they have the top scorer in their league, the French Denis Bouangawho has 10 goals, and this will be his second final in the championship, after losing to Tigres UANL in 2020. As if that were not enough, they have their captain, Carlos candlethe Mexican striker is well known for his scoring nose and will be a tough opponent to crack for the Mexican team’s defense.
Lion: Rodolfo Cota; Iván Moreno, Jaine Barreiro, Adonis Frías, Osvaldo Rodríguez; Fidel Ambriz, Lucas Romero, Ángel Mena, Víctor Dávila, Elías Hernández; Lucas DiYorio.
Los Angeles F.C.:John McCarthy; Ryan Holingshead, Jesus Murillo, Aaron Long, Diego Palacios; Ilie Sanchez, Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes; Denis Bouanga, Carlos Vela and Opoku Kwadwo.
