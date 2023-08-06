Next Tuesday the Águilas del América team will be playing in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, when they face Nashville SC of the MLS.
The American team comes to win, not without difficulties, by the slightest difference against the Chicago Fire. This was a difficult match for those led by coach André Jardine, who won by an own goal from the player Gastón Giménez.
Undoubtedly, in this game the favorites are the Águilas del América, although they will have to correct the mistakes made in the round of 16 game, where they did not end up convincing on the pitch.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV.
Goalie: L. Malagon
Defenses: K. Álvarez, I. Reyes, S. Cáceres, S. Reyes
Media: J. dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, B. Rodríguez, L. Suárez
Forwards: A. Zendejas and J. Quiñones.
With a drop::
It should be noted that for the quarterfinal match, the Mexican club will not be able to have Richard Sánchez among its ranks, who was sent off almost in the final minutes of the commitment, without a doubt, a sensitive drop for a footballer who is the undisputed starter.
Goalie: J.Willis
Defenses: S. Moore, L. MacNaughton, W. Zimmerman, J. Bauer, D. Lovitz
Media: S. Davis, D. McCarty, A. Godoy
Forwards: H. Mukhtar and F. Picault.
They advance in a cardiac match
Nashville beat Cincinnati from the penalty shootout, since they tied 1-1 in regular time. This was a game of heart and emotions wholesale, fortunately, luck was on his side and none of his charges failed.
America 2-1 Nashville SC.
