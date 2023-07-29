He America club debuted on the right foot in the League Cup 2023. The azucrema team clearly prevailed against MLS St. Louis City and qualified for the next phase of the binational tournament with a 4-0 victory.
The squad led by André Jardine looked impressive in its first appearance in this contest and, without a doubt, it is one of the main favorites to win the title. In their next commitment, the Eagles will face the Columbus Crew.
This duel will take place next Monday, July 31 at Lower.com Field. In this commitment it will be defined which of the two teams will go on as group leader to the next stage.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon – The Águilas goalkeeper has grown a lot in the last semester. He came to Coapa as a substitute and has earned his position as a starter thanks to his solidity and his good work.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – The former Pachuca player is winning the affection of the America fans very quickly. Álvarez contributed a goal in the lopsided victory over St. Louis City.
Central Defender: Israel Reyes – Given the probable departure of Néstor Araujo, everything indicates that Reyes will be one of the starting central defenders for América this season. In the duel against St. Louis there is nothing to reproach him for.
Central defender: Sebastián Cáceres – It seems that despite his desire to leave America, the Uruguayan defender will remain at least another tournament with the Eagles. Cáceres has great conditions, but he must already establish himself as a leader of this team.
Left back: Salvador Reyes – This, without a doubt, is the least covered position that America has this season. André Jardine opted for Salvador Reyes for the first match of the Leagues Cup, although Miguel Layún and Luis Fuentes could win the position at any time.
Right Midfield: Richard Sanchez – Jardine opted for a midfield with three players with good footing and lateral play against St. Louis City. The ‘Cachorro’ returned to ownership after the injury of Diego Valdés.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos – The ex-Barcelona footballer is fully trusted by André Jardine and has been a starter since his arrival on the bench. Dos Santos is showing the best version of him since he came to the Eagles.
Left Midfield: Álvaro Fidalgo – Although there is still a sector of fans who boo him for his mistake against Chivas in the second leg, Fidalgo is trying to win over the fans with good performances. He is on the right track.
Right winger: Leo Suárez – The Argentine winger is taking advantage of the opportunities he is receiving. At the moment, it seems that he is gaining the title to Alejandro Zendejas. There is a lot of competition for this position.
Center forward: Henry Martin – The current Liga MX scoring champion is still on fire and he showed it this Thursday against St. Louis City. ‘La Bomba’ is still on fire and promises to form a historic duo with Julián Quiñones.
Left winger: Julián Quiñones – The Colombian striker has landed on the right foot in the Coapa box. Quiñones has played two official matches with the Águilas and he has shone in both. It seems that it will be the best hiring of the Opening 2023.
Goalie: Evan Bush.
Defending: Gustavo Vallecilla, Sean Zawadzski, Malte Amundsen, Mohamed Farsi and Yaw Yeboah.
Midfield: Darlington Nagbe and Aidan Morris.
Lead: Christian Ramirez, Lucas Zelarayán and Juan Camilo Hernández.
