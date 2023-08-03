He America club and Chicago Fire will meet this Friday, August 4, in the round of 32 of the League Cup 2023. The duel will take place at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.
The Eagles come off a disastrous display against the Columbus Crew. For this duel, André Jardine will have to come out with the best that he has at his disposal and not provide advantages to the opponent from his starting lineup as he did in the last match.
Goalkeeper: Luis Angel Malagon – The Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper took a penalty in the loss to Columbus Crew and generally did not look very confident. Against Chicago Fire he will have to recover.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – Kevin continues as a scorer with the Eagles and scored the only cream-blue goal against Columbus. However, he must concentrate more on his defensive work.
More news about the Leagues Cup
Central Defender: Israel Reyes -The former Puebla player, like the entire squad, had a bad game against Columbus Crew. He never got along with Néstor Araujo. The American defensive back is very fragile, its Achilles heel.
Central defender: Sebastián Cáceres – Cáceres was one of the elements that were sent to the substitute bench after qualifying for the round of 16. The Uruguayan is expected to return to the starting eleven against Chicago.
Left back: Salvador Reyes – André Jardine has opted for Reyes at the start of this season. The winger has not been able to consolidate with the Eagles and has not been able to be the player he was in Puebla.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos – The youngest of the dos Santos brothers is experiencing his best period as an América player. Jonathan is essential for Jardine and his absence was noticeable in the duel against Columbus.
Right Midfield: Richard Sanchez -The ‘Cachorro’ has been losing prominence with America after the arrival of the Brazilian coach. Against St. Louis he looked great accompanied by Fidalgo and dos Santos in the middle of the field.
Left Midfield: Álvaro Fidalgo – The Spanish midfielder had been raising his level of play, but against Columbus it was a disaster. The fans ask him for more sacrifice and intensity in the recovery.
Right winger: Leonardo Suárez – Everything indicates that Suárez will repeat as starter for this important commitment. The Argentine winger is winning the game against Alejandro Zendejas, who did not return in the best version of him after spending the summer with the United States team.
Center forward: Henry Martin – The Yucatecan striker rested against Columbus Crew and his absence was noted. ‘La Bomba’ will start as a starter against Chicago.
Left winger: Julián Quiñones – The Colombian striker started against the Columbus Crew, but didn’t look as good as he did against St. Louis. Quiñones needs to be complemented with a player like Henry.
Goalie: Chris Brady
Defending: Arnaud Souquet, Mauricio Pineda, Carlos Terán and Alonso Aceves.
Half: Ousmane Doumbia, Gastón Giménez and Xherdan Shaqiri.
Lead: Fabian Herbers, Maren Haile-Selassie and Georgios Koutsias.
#lineups #Club #América #Chicago #Fire #16th #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply