Next Monday, June 24, the selection of Brazil makes his debut in Copa America 2024 to face Costa Ricain it SoFi Stadiumfor Day 1 of Group Dwhich they share with Colombia and Paraguay.
In his last commitment of preparation, The Canarinha tied 1-1 with the USAafter Rodrygo Goes overtake the South Americans, but Christian Pulisic managed to match the actions. On the other hand, The Sele lived the CONCACAF Qualifiers scoring 0-3 Grenade through Manfred Ugalde, Alvaro Zamora and Gerald Taylor.
Already focused on their last five matches, The Scratch du Gold He totally dominates the Ticos with five wins. In the 2018 Russia World Cup, they won 2-0, then in friendlies they won 1-0 and 0-1, while in the 2004 Copa América they won 4-1 and finally, in the 2002 World Cup they won 2-5.
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker – The element of Liverpool He is the captain of the team, so he must be the man of experience. He had some hesitation in the last friendly. He must generate greater confidence.
Defense: Marquinhos Aoas – Another element that has a lot of leadership, since it is the one who carries the badge with the PSG. He knows how to play with the ball and has a good aerial game.
Defense: Éder Militao – To the man of the real Madrid They were saving him during the preparation clashes, since he was coming off a prolonged injury. His place will be saved to go to start and see how his level is.
Right back: Danilo da Silva – Although his best version is as a center back, he will be used as usual in the right lane to contribute a lot to the attack.
Left back: Wendell Nascimento – On the other side we have the player from Porto, which has just surprised with a good campaign. He has great physical power and a good touch.
Pivot: Joao Gómes – The skillful element of Wolverhampton He has the ability to provide output through his privileged touch, although he is also responsible for destroying the rival midfield.
Pivot: Bruno Guimaraes – Accompanying in containment, he must continue to demonstrate his worth to finish convincing the Manchester City to exercise the purchase clause from Newcastle.
Midfielder: Lucas Paqueta – The leader in the center of the field. It is the axis on which the acceleration of the game floats, since it has a lot of technique and class.
Right winger: Raphinha Dias – The attacker Barcelona He has a privileged left foot, and he will also look to do damage on the right side with his speed, good dribbling and hitting.
Left winger: Rodrygo Goes – After his excellent campaign with Real Madrid, he will seek to win the title with his country, trying to emulate the effectiveness he had with the meringues.
Forward: Vinicius Junior – For many, he will be a candidate for the Ballon d’Or for his outstanding performance with Real Madrid. The net breaker is a real danger, whether playing as a winger or ‘9’.
This is what Brazil’s possible lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Alisson Becker
Defenses: Marquinhos Aoas, Éder Militao, Danilo da Silva, Wendell Nascimento
Midfielders: Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paquetá
Forwards: Rodrygo Goes, Raphinha Dias, Vinicius Junior
Unfortunately, The Sele will not have the presence of its greatest figure, the goalkeeper Keylor Navaswho announced his retirement from the Costa Rican team, even though he was expected to be the team leader in the tournament.
Despite this, the Ticos have other European legionnaires such as Patrick Sequeira, Julio Cascante, Brandon Aguilera, Josimar Alcocer, Manfred Ugalde, Anthony Contreras, Kenneth Vargas and Alvaro Zamora.
This is what Costa Rica’s possible lineup (3-43) would look like:
Goalie: Patrick Sequeira
Defenses: Francisco Calvo, Julio Cascante, Jeyland Mtchell
Midfielders: Brandon Aguilera, Orlando Galo, Ariel Lassiter, Haxzel Quirós
Forwards: Álvaro Zamora, Josimar Alcócer, Manfred Ugalde
