Welcome to the exciting clash between two European titans on the first day of the UEFA Champions League. FC Bayern Munich, with its glorious history and talented squad, takes on Manchester United, a legendary club in its own right. This match promises to dazzle with exceptional skills, tactical strategies and overflowing passion in the pursuit of victory in the highest continental competition. Get ready for a high-intensity football spectacle!
On Bayern’s part, the absence of the experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Due to a leg injury he poses a challenge to his defensive zone. Furthermore, the decrease in Raphael Guerreiro with a calf injury until the end of September and Kingsley Coman With a muscle injury until October it complicates the structure of the team, although they have someone to replace them with.
On the Manchester United side, Raphael Varane is in doubt after a blow, while unknowns surround the conditions of Shaw and Mason Mount, both with hamstring injuries. Likewise, back problems Amrabat They may raise additional concerns for the English team. These absences will undoubtedly have an impact on the strategies and dynamics of the game for both teams.
Bayern lineup
Goalkeeper: Ulreich
Side right: Laimer
Advocate central: Upamecano
Advocate Central: Kim
Side left:Davies
Midfielder: Kimmich
Midfielder: Goretzka
Midfielder: Muller
Extreme right: Sane
Forward center:Kane
Extreme left: Gnabry
Manchester United Lineup
Goalkeeper: Onana
Side right: Dalot
Advocate central: Lindelof
Advocate Central: Lisandro Martínez
Side left: Reguilon
Midfielder: Casemiro
Midfielder: Mctominay
Midfielder: Pellistri
Hitch: Fernandes
Forward center: Hojlund
Extreme left: Rashford
