Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara will face each other in the second leg of the round of 16 of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. The azulcrema squad took a big advantage in the first leg held at the Akron Stadium. The Águilas achieved a comfortable 0-3 victory, forcing the Sacred Flock to look for a miracle at the Azteca Stadium.
It seems that both squads will make some changes to their lineup for this match. André Jardine could bring in some elements that have not had as much participation, while Fernando Gago would send a more offensive team in search of competing and getting closer to a score that seems lapidary.
Below we present how both teams would turn out for the midweek duel in the Concachampions.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – The goalkeeper would start as a starter in the duel against Chivas de Guadlajara after resting against Tigres on matchday 11. Malagón has been at a high level and will not want to miss another National Classic.
Right back: Israel Reyes – Although Kevin Álvarez appeared as a starter this weekend against Tigres, everything indicates that for André Jardine, Reyes is the best option on the right. Despite being central and containment, the former Puebla player has adapted well to this position.
Central defender: Igor Lichnovsky -The Chilean's good level has not gone unnoticed and he has already been called up by the Chilean team. Igor rested over the weekend and is expected to start in the Champions Cup.
Central defense: Sebastián Cáceres – The Uruguayan center back has had a heavy load of games, but he has responded. He did not play against Tigres on matchday 11, but it seems likely that he will start in the duel against Chivas to guarantee a place in the quarterfinals.
Left back: Cristian Calderón – 'Chicote' was booed by the red and white fans during the first leg. Now at Azteca, in front of his new fans, he will seek to ingratiate himself and win over the azulcremas fans who still do not support him.
Central midfielder: Jonathan Dos Santos – The Mexican midfielder is having a resurgence in his career and is being considered by Jaime Lozano for the Nations League. At this moment it seems that he would start in the second leg against Chivas, although it is not ruled out that his place could be taken by Richard Sánchez.
Central midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo – The Spanish media has been very fine since the previous semester. Fidalgo is an essential element for the Águilas, he is the link between the lines of Jardine's team.
Offensive midfielder: Diego Valdés – If Fidalgo is the player in charge of organizing the team's play, Valdés is the one in charge of detonating dangerous plays.
Far right: Javairo Dilrosun – The Dutchman arrived in Mexico after the hasty departure of Leo Suárez. He had shown interesting things in a few minutes, but his game against Tigres excites the American fans. He would start against Chivas.
Left winger: Brian Rodríguez – This band is owned by Julián Quiñones, however, due to the score in favor, Jardine could give Rodríguez some minutes. The Uruguayan was very important last semester until he got injured. He has had few opportunities because ahead of him is Quiñones and, before that, 'Cabecita' Rodríguez.
Center forward: Henry Martín – In the midst of negotiations to renew his contract, América seeks to recover Henry at his best level. The ninth all-time scorer for the Águilas is still not at 100 even though he is scoring.
Goalie: EITHER. Whalley
Defending: A. Mozo, A. Briseño, J. Orozco, M. Chávez
Half: V. Guzmán, F. González, E. Gutiérrez
Lead: R. Alvarado, J. Hernández, C. Cowell
