Next Saturday the second leg of the quarterfinals between América and Atlético San Luis.
In the first leg, the Americanistas achieved victory with an important 3-1 advantage, so now they would only be left out with a result of 3 goals by the team from San Luis Potosí.
Despite the fact that San Luis came out as the sweet expert of the match, they stood up and did not shrink against a rival like America. The goals for the locals were the work of Jonathan Rodríguez (9′), Diego Valdés (19′) and Leonardo Suárez (32′), while the discount goal for the Las Tunas was by Argentine Leonardo Bonatini.
Undoubtedly, America has a foot and a half in the next round, although nothing is written in soccer, and they want to seal that victory at the Azteca Stadium, to avoid surprises, while those led by the Brazilian coach Andre Soares want to end all the pools and achieve the feat in the colossal Azteca Stadium.
Alignment of America (4-2-1-3)
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Miguel Layún, Néstor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes
Media: Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés, Leonardo Suárez
Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin
Line-up of Atlético San Luis (4-3-3)
Goalie: andres sanchez
Defenses: Ricardo Chávez, Unai Bilbao, José García, Juan Sanabria
Media: Dieter Villalpando, Javier Guemez, and Rodrigo Dourado.
Forwards: Vitor Ferreira, Leonardo Bonatini and John Murillo
You can enjoy the game next Saturday at 9:16 p.m., through the TUDN and Channel 5 signal.
