This Thursday, August 24, the meeting between the Al Riyadh and the Al Ittihad in it Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadiumcorresponding to Day 3 of the Saudi Professional League.
During Date 2, the Al Riyadh visited the Damacwhich drew the tie 2-2. Saleh al-Abbas He managed a double to overtake his squad, but on the other side, Abdullah Al Ammar A double was also dispatched to close the match. This left the Riyadh team in eighth place in the table with four units.
On the other hand, the Tigers beat 2-0 the Al Ta’ee with so many of the Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah and Saleh Al Amri. In this way, those from Jeddah added their second consecutive victory to be the tournament leader with six points.
Changing the subject, the Arab press announced that the Portuguese Pedro Jota could leave the club, barely a month after his arrival. Supposedly there is discontent between the fans and the leaders for having brought in a player ‘without a star sign’. In fact, the newspaper ‘Al-Sharq Al-Awsat’ reported that the general atmosphere in the club “is dominated by tension” due to the instability of the situation of foreign players and it seems that Jota’s departure is the first move to try to calm the atmosphere, but the Portuguese could join the brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe and the egyptian Tarik Hamed, with the latter having agreed upon his arrival at the Al Wheda.
Goalkeeper: Martin Campaña – The Uruguayan has been making saves in the Arab league for three years, although he was first with Al-Batin and now defends the three posts for the red and black team.
Defense: D. Arslanagic – The Belgian-Bosnian appears in the center. He is another of the league’s recent signings, although he comes from the United Arab Emirates.
Defender: Ahmed Asiri – The Arab defender is 31 years old. This season he put on the red and black jacket because the previous championship he played for Al-Faisaly.
Right-back: Hussain Al-Nuweqi – He has started the first two games as a starter. In the same way, he arrived in July after serving in the Khaleej.
Left back: Alin Tosca – One more signing of the club in July. The Romanian came from Benevento in Italy to take over the left side.
Pivot: Birama Toure – Incredible as it may seem, the Malian also became a reinforcement for this season, coming from AJ Auxerre of France.
Midfielder: Didier N’Dong – To accompany the Mali player is the Gabonese, who also arrived in August after defending Dijon from France.
Right Midfield: Ali Al Zaqan – Because he is a natural right-back, he has no problem playing any position on that side. Just a few months ago he was playing with Al-Fayha.
Left Midfield: Abdulelah Al Khaibari – As on the opposite side, the Arab knows how to show himself very well up front as an interior or winger. It is a bet of the club, since it is his first team.
Forward: Saleh Al Abbas – The forward has just scored a double, apart from that he already has an assist in the tournament. He knows how to leave the area to make his work more effective.
Forward: Knowledge Musona – Unlike his attacking colleague, the 33-year-old Zimbabwean can move even further out of the box to try to do damage and create plays.
This is how the Al Riyadh (4-4-2) lineup would look like
Goalie: Martin Campaña
defenses: D. Arslanagic, Ahmed Asiri, Hussain Al-Nuweqi, Alin Tosca
midfielders: Birama Toure, Didier N’Dong, Ali Al Zaqan, Abdulelah Al Khaibari
strikers: Saleh Al Abbas, Knowledge Musona
Goalkeeper: Marcelo Grohe – In the goal is the 36-year-old veteran who has Brazilian and Italian nationality. He already has two unbeaten goals and is going for more.
Defender: Omar Hawsawi – Another very veteran of the fields. The defender is 37 years old, but for now he has the confidence of the Portuguese coach Holy Spirit.
Defender: Ahmed Sharahili – The other person in charge of the central defense is the 29-year-old Arab, who gives defensive solidity with his 1.85 meter height.
Right-back: Muhannad Al Shanqeeti – With three years in the team, the defender already knows everything. He also knows how to develop on the left side.
Left back: Ahmed Bamasud – At just 1.69 meters tall, the skilled full-back has already managed to score an assist in the tournament.
Midfielder: N’Golo Kante – The world champion was one of the most notorious signings in the Saudi League this season and his mission is to restore confidence to the board that opted for his services.
Pivot: Fabinho Tavares – Another one who came from Europe. The Brazilian said goodbye to Liverpool to put on the colors yellow and black. He also added his first assist of the contest.
Right winger: Romarinho da Silva – Since 2018, the Brazilian defends the cause of the institution. He knows how to move very well in each sector of the area.
Left winger: Igor Coronado – With the theme of Portuguese Pedro Jotait is likely that the Italian-Brazilian will appear again as the attacker.
Midfielder: Abderrazak Hamdallah – Normally he plays as a center forward, but the coach has put him as a midfielder to be the orchestrator. He will look to increase his scoring quota after his double on Date 2.
Forward: Karim Benzema – Obviously the man who won practically everything with Real Madrid must be present to lead the offense. More is expected from the Frenchman, who has an assist in two games.
This is how the Al-Ittihad lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Marcelo Grohe
defenses: Omar Hawsawi, Ahmed Sharahilli, Mihannad Al Shanqueeti, Ahmed Bamasud
midfielders: N’Golo Kanté, Fabinho Tavares, Abderrazak Hamdallah
strikers: Romarinho da Silva, Igor Coronado, Karim Benzema
