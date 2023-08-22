This Thursday, August 24, the meeting between the Al Raed and the al hilal in it King Abdullah Stadium of Buraydahcorresponding to Day 3 of the Saudi Professional League.
Al Raed It comes from stumbling over the minimum in front of the Abhaadding his second defeat in a row, so he is last in the table without any points.
by the side of al hilalrescued the 1-1 tie against al feiha. Abdullah Al Hamdan closed the board, after the Zambian Fashion Sakala opened the actions at minute 15. Those from Riyadh are fourth with four units.
Likewise, for this Date 3 it was expected that the debut of the Brazilian would take place Neymar JrHowever, the fans will have to keep waiting because the striker has an injury.
“Neymar is an innovative and creative player, he will help us improve, but now he has a small injury and I don’t know when he will return. He maybe he will be ready in the middle of September ”that’s what the Portuguese coach said Jorge Jesus.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Andre Moreira – The Portuguese goalkeeper has just been signed this month, coming from Grasshoppers in Switzerland, adding just one match.
Defense: Oumar González – Of Cameroonian and French nationality, he is also one of the recent signings, from Ajaccio in France.
Defender: Abdullah Al Fahad – To accompany the Frenchman is the 1.77-meter-tall Arab, who has been at the club since 2018.
Right back: Hamad Al Jayzani – In the same way, the full-back was transferred to the club after having defended the cause of Al-Wehda.
Left back: Mohammed Alsubaie – Directly from Al-Qaisumah, the winger signed with the team without knowing in detail until when.
Midfielder: Mamadou Loum – Nothing strange. The Senegalese also reached the Arab league after he passed through Porto de Portugal.
Midfielder: Mansour Al-Bishi – At 1.68 meters tall, he is one of the most skilled of the red and black team, since from containment he joins the attack to direct.
Right Midfield: Mohammed Al Dawsari – The right-back has been brought forward to be able to appear as an inside player and better support the attack.
Left midfielder: Yahya Sunbul – Although his natural position is on the right side, the coach has convinced him to place him on the opposite side.
Forward: Julio Tavares – The 34-year-old Cape Verdean is physically very strong and his 1.87-meter height is used for the passing game.
Forward: Amir Sayoud – The Algerian has been in the Arab league for three years, but first he was with Al-Tai, barely arriving at the club, but being the dangerous man to be able to play as a winger on both flanks and as a midfielder.
This is how Al Raed’s lineup would look (4-4-2)
Goalie: Andre Moreira
defenses: Oumar González, Abdullah Al Fahad, Hamad Al Jayzani, Mohammed Alsubaie
midfielders: Mamadou Loum, Mansour Al-Bishi, Mohammed Al Dawsari, Yahya Sunbul
strikers: Julio Tavares, Amir Sayoud
Goalkeeper: Abudllah Al Maiouf – The team has already signed the Moroccan Yassine Bounoubut for now he would not debut and the starting goalkeeper would continue to be the Arab.
Defender: Mohammed Jahfali – The defender has been present in the first two games of the championship, so he will remain in the starting eleven.
Defender: Ali Al Boleahi – Since 2017, the defender has been wearing the club’s colors, so he is one of the most experienced and his presence is needed.
Right-back: Salem Al Dawsari – Despite the fact that his natural position is as a left winger, he has been placed that way in the first two games.
Left back: Saud Abdulhamid – The Arab is quite skilled, since he can be enabled in any defensive position.
Pivot: Ruben Neves – As a stellar signing, the Portuguese must shoulder the team to get the expected results. The last party was reprimanded.
Midfielder: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – The Serbian was another of the important signings in the Saudi League and much is still expected of his abilities. He has barely played one game in the tournament.
Midfielder: Malcom Silva – The Brazilian is one of the leaders in attack and is already emerging as the top scorer with three goals and a 75 percent goal participation.
Right winger: Salem Aldawsari – With more than ten years in the institution, it is inevitable not to see the attacker from the start, but if he can function both on the wings and in the center.
Left winger: Michael Oliveira – The Brazilian knows very well how to do damage on the left sector, apart from appearing on the right if necessary.
Forward: Abdullah Al-Hamdan – With the Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic Still out of circulation due to injury, the Saudi footballer will remain in the starting eleven. He already scored one goal in the tournament and that will give him confidence.
This is how the Al-Hilal lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Abudllah Al Maiouf
defenses: Mohammed Jahfali, Ali Al Boleahi, Salem Al Dawsari, Saud Abdulhamid
midfielders: Ruben Neves, Sergej Milikovic-Savic, Malcom Silva
strikers: Michael Oliveira, Salem Aldawsari, Abdullah Al-Hamdan
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#lineups #Raed #Hilal #duel #Saudi #League
Leave a Reply