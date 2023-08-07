Cristiano Ronaldo was once again the protagonist when directing the triumph of the Al Nassr Saudi before the Raja Casablanca Moroccan (3-1) that allows him access to the semifinals of the Arab Champions Cup.
The Portuguese scored the first goal for the victory of the team from louis castro with the goal at 19 minutes after the Brazilian’s pass Anderson Talisca. Sultan Al Ghannam (minute 29) and the Ivorian Seko Fofana (minute 38) they did the rest.
Sadio Mane, one of the great reinforcements of the Riyadh team for this season, he was one of those substituted in the Al Nassr with the game already practically sentenced with the 1-3 that was sealed before the break when Madu scored an own goal for the Raja.
In this way, the semifinals of the Arab Clubs Championship and the team from Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo and company will face the team from Iraq, the Al-Shorta.
Both teams will seek to reach the grand final for the title and here we show you what could be the lineups for the commitment that will be held this Wednesday, August 9 at 9:00 a.m. in central Mexico.
Goalie: Ahmed Basil.
defenses: FJ Nafil, K. Amer, M. Younis, A. Yahia.
Media: A. Sabah, A. Moumouni, I. Niang, A. Farha.
strikers: F. Youssef and Mahmoud Al Mawas.
Goalie: Nawaf Al-Aqidi.
defenses: Sultan Al Ghanam, Ali Alawjami, Abdullah Madu, A. Telles.
Media: Abdullah Al Khaibari, S. Fofana, Talisca, Brozovic, Mané.
strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo.
