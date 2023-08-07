⚠️ AL-SHABAB IS ALSO A SEMIFINALIST IN THE ARAB CHAMPIONS CUP! They beat Al Wahda (UAE) on penalties 5:4 after being 0:0 in the 90′ Saudi Arabia gets 3 semifinalists! Semifinals (08/09):

Al Shorta 🇮🇶 vs Al Nassr 🇸🇦

Al Hilal 🇸🇦 vs Al Shabab 🇸🇦 📷 Credits: @UAFAAC pic.twitter.com/JIGS35qE0S — Gol Saudi 🇸🇦 ⚽ – Soccer of Saudi Arabia (@GolSaudi) August 6, 2023

The team is still looking for more reinforcements and one of its objectives is the Portuguese attacker joao felixHowever the Atletico Madrid He rejected his first offer, which was to loan him out for a season. The mattresses they want a final transfer, although the Arab club is expected to make another offer.

Another option is Nigerian Victor Osimhen, who has been offered an annual salary of 1.16 million euros. The striker scored 26 goals in the A series with the napolihelping to conquer the shield.

🚨 Sergej Milinković-Savic BUTEUR with Al-Hilal ! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xSy26eVyfs — Club Football (@Clubf00tball) August 2, 2023

Just like other Arab ensembles, Al Shabab He is also tempting other players, such is the case of the Brazilian willian joseph of the Real Betiswho is also dreaming of going to Mexico with the Blue CrossThey have even entered into negotiations.

Likewise, the other star that the team wants is also the Brazilian Willianwho just in mid-July of this year signed a new contract with the fulham from England. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romanothe Saudi club sent a proposal to hire the attacker, without any response from the Blues.

Al Shabab enters the bid for Willian Jose: The fate of Willian José becomes increasingly uncertain. For a while, he has been thinking carefully about his fate, and everything seems to indicate that he is quite far from the… #signings https://t.co/UUrAQ98ZZX — Ok Signings © (@ok_fichajes) August 4, 2023

🇸🇦 The #Al_Hilal has signed the Senegalese central defender Kalidou Koulibaly (32 | #Chelsea) for €23,000,000. Signature until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/lN7dN1ryOh — Mercatosphere (@mercatosphere) June 25, 2023