This Wednesday, August 9 at the King Fahd Stadiumhe al hilalfrom Portuguese ruben neves and the French defender Kalidou Koulibalyis measured at Al Shababfrom the Argentine Ever Banegain the semifinals of the Arab Clubs Championship 2023a tournament that tests the best Arab clubs in the region.
al hilal got the pass to the prelude to the final this Saturday by beating 1-3 to Al Ittihadthanks to the goals of the Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari and the brazilian Malcolm Silvathus dismissing the squadron of the French Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanteas well as the Portuguese Joao Jota.
The team is still looking for more reinforcements and one of its objectives is the Portuguese attacker joao felixHowever the Atletico Madrid He rejected his first offer, which was to loan him out for a season. The mattresses they want a final transfer, although the Arab club is expected to make another offer.
Another option is Nigerian Victor Osimhen, who has been offered an annual salary of 1.16 million euros. The striker scored 26 goals in the A series with the napolihelping to conquer the shield.
On the other hand, Al Shabab had to resort to a penalty shootout to be able to eliminate the Al Wahdaalthough they lost the Brazilian by expulsion iago santos. After finishing goalless in regulation time, the failure of Fares Jumaa and the success of Majed Kanabah they ended the match.
Just like other Arab ensembles, Al Shabab He is also tempting other players, such is the case of the Brazilian willian joseph of the Real Betiswho is also dreaming of going to Mexico with the Blue CrossThey have even entered into negotiations.
Likewise, the other star that the team wants is also the Brazilian Willianwho just in mid-July of this year signed a new contract with the fulham from England. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romanothe Saudi club sent a proposal to hire the attacker, without any response from the Blues.
Goalkeeper: Abdullah Al Maiouf – The 36-year-old veteran is the one who covers the three posts of the team, which he has defended since 2016.
Defender: Ali Al Boleahi – At 33 years old, he is another of the club’s veterans, which he arrived in 2017. He was part of the Saudi Arabian team.
Defender: Kalidou Koulibaly – One of the Saudi League’s bomb hires. The Frenchman came from Chelsea to provide solidity to the rear.
Right-back: Saud Abdulhamid – He can play anywhere in the back, as a central or winger. He was part of the lower ranks of the Arab team.
Left back: Yasser Al-Shahrani – One of the longest-serving players in the club, which he has defended since 2012. More than a decade. He was also selected Arab.
Pivot: Ruben Neves – Another of the bomb hires, since a large amount of money was invested for their services. Portuguese was an important part of the scheme of the wolverhampton and will seek to bring joy to the club.
Pivot: Mohammed Kanno – At 28 years old, he is in charge of pulling the strings in midfield. His style of play allows him to develop only in the center.
Midfielder: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Fortunately for Kanno, he now has the accompaniment of the Serbian, who arrived from Lazio, although he was also wanted by different squads.
Right winger: Michael Delgado – Even though another option on the right is the Peruvian Andre Carrillothe Brazilian would be enabled once again in that area, after all, he already has twelve goals and twelve assists since his stay.
Left winger: Salem Al-Dawsari – On the left side of the attack is another experienced player, remembering that he is the captain of the national team Saudi Arabiawhich he has represented for more than a decade.
Forward: Malcolm Silva – The axis of the attack falls on the feet of another Brazilian. For anything, he could easily be relieved by the Franco-Malian moussa marega.
This is how the Al-Hilal lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Abdullah Al Maiouf
defenses: Ali Al Boleahi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Saud Abdulhamid, Yasser Al-Shahrani
midfielders: Ruben Neves, Mohammed Kanno, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
strikers: Salem Al-Dawsari, Michael Delgado, Malcolm Silva
substitutes: Mohammed Al-Breik, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Nasser Aldawsari, André Carrillo, Musab Al-Juwayr, Habib Al-Wotayan, Saad Al-Nasser, Abdullah Radif, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Mohammed Al-Khaibari, Mohammed Jahfali, Hamad Al -Yami
Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu – The South Korean appears as the starting goalkeeper. At 1.89 meters tall, he can reach great distances when throwing himself.
Defender: Nader Al-Sharari – With his 1.84 meter height, it is difficult for him to be surpassed in the air game. With the expulsion of the Brazilian iago santoswould be the one to take his place in the starting eleven.
Defender: Hassan Al Tambakti – The element that completes the central defense. Since 2019 he has been part of the Saudi Arabian team, which he also defended from the lower ranks.
Left back: Hussain Al Sibyani – The 22-year-old has been called up by the Arab team due to his good performance with the club, where he was formed.
Right-back: Fawaz Al Sagourq – With the ability to appear on either of the two bands, he can also be inside, so he knows how to go well on offense.
Midfielder: Riyadh Sharahili – At the age of 30, he has represented different teams from his country, apart from that he can also play as a midfielder, since he has good vision to organize the attack.
Pivot: Gustavo Cuellar – The Colombian arrived as a star reinforcement from Al Hilal. With his high ability to appear as a center back or midfielder, he hopes to bring solidity to that zone.
Midfielder: Husain Al Monassar – The midfield specialist is the 28-year-old Arab, who has been wearing the team’s colors for three years.
Left winger: Abdullah Al Jawaey – Even with his short height of 1.67 meters, the Arab is extremely skilled, which led him to be a selection material from the sub-19 to the Absolute.
Midfielder: Éver Banega – Despite the fact that the Argentine is a midfielder, the coach has placed him further forward, almost like a false ‘9’. It is not likely that the helmsman will go out of the scheme for the semifinal.
Right winger: Hattan Bahebri – His natural area is the left side, but he has been enabled on the right, performing well. The Arab team also knows how to get out of the area, in order to find how to overwhelm their rivals.
This is how the Al Shabab lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Kim Seung-gyu
defenses: Nader Al-Sharari, Hassan Al Tambakti, Hussain Al Sibyani, Fawaz Al Sagourq
midfielders: Riyadh Sharahili, Gustavo Cuellar, Husain Al Monassar
strikers: Abdullah Al Joui, Ever Banega, Hattan Babhir
substitutes: Turki Al-Ammar, Majed Kanabah, Khalid Abdullah Al Asiri, Abdulelah Al-Shammeri, Mohammed Issa Al Yami, Fawaz Al-Qarni, Saad Abdullah Naseeb Al Muwallad, Abdullah Matuq, Mohammed Essa Harbush, Mohammed Saleem
