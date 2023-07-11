This weekend the semifinal matches of the Gold Cup 2023. One of the crossings is between the selections of USA and Panamacombined that left Qatar and Canada on the road, respectively.
The Canal team had no impediment in leaving Qatar, the visiting team for this contest, on the road, winning by a score of 4-0.
For its part, the country of the stars and stripes played the most emotional game of the quarterfinals, when they faced Canada. In a game that was disputed and full of emotions, they tied 2-2 in regular time, so everything went into overtime. Already in the penalty shootout, they won 3-2.
Now, each of the teams will seek to leave everything on the pitch, in order to be only one game away from the maximum achievement.
Goalie: Matt Turner
Defenses: Bryan Reynolds, Miles Robinson, Jalen Neal, Dejuan Jones
Media: Gianluca Busio, James Sands, Djordje Mihailovic
Forwards: Julian Gressel, Jesus Ferreira and Alejandro Zendejas.
Goalie: Orlando Mosquera
Defenses: Fidel Escobar, Harold Cummings, Andres Andrade
Media: Adalberto Carrasquilla, Aníbal Godoy, Eric Davis, and Edgar Bárcenas.
Forwards: Jose Fajardo, Ismael Diaz and Alberto Quintero
will be next Wednesday July 12 when they meet on the field of the Snapdragon Stadoiu, in San Diego, California. You can enjoy the game at 5:30 p.m., through the TUDN signal, Channel 5, and Azteca 7.
