Independent of the Valley and Boca Juniors The round of 32 of the Copa Sudamericana will be played this Wednesday, July 17th at 9:30 p.m. (Argentina time) in a match corresponding to the first leg of this duel where the teams led by Javier Gandolfi and Diego Martínez will seek to gain an advantage in the overall result.
In 90min we will review the possible formations of the black and blue and the whole xeneize for this meeting:
The Ecuadorians are in this Cup after finishing third in Group F in the Copa Libertadores. Unlike their rivals, they will be able to count on a single addition in this transfer market, the Colombian Jeison Medina, and the confidence that they will do well in this competition since, in addition, they secured a place in the final of their local tournament (LigaPro) and a spot in the next Copa Libertadores. They will also enjoy the football of Kendry Paez, their star player.
Possible lineup for Independiente del Valle for this match
GOALKEEPER: Moses Ramirez
DEFENDERS: Matias Fernandez, Mateo Carabajal, Richard Schunke, Beder Caicedo
FRILLS: Joao Ortiz, Christian Zabala, Kendry Páez, Renato Ibarra, Junior Sornoza
FORWARDS: Jeison Medina
Diego Martínez must carefully analyze which team he will stop in this duel since, unfortunately for him, he has at least 8 fewer players who are of great importance to the coach and the plan.
Firstly, Edinson Cavani suffered a muscle problem during training which prevented him from travelling to Ecuador and therefore, Luca Langoni is the front-runner to replace him in this series. On the other hand, the club did not manage to register in time the reinforcements they acquired in this transfer market, which are Gary Medel, Tomas Belmonte, Brian Aguirre and Milton Giménez.
Finally, Cristian Medina, Ezequiel Fernández, Kevin Zenón and Leandro Brey will be at the Olympic Games and are also absent, in addition to the injured players.
Boca Juniors’ possible lineup for this match
GOALKEEPER: Sergio Romero
DEFENDERS: Luis Advincula, Lautaro Di Lollo, Marcos Rojo, Lautaro Blanco
FRILLS: Jabes Saraegui, Mauricio Benitez, Milton Delgado, Julian Ceballos
FORWARDS: Miguel Merentiel and Luca Langoni
