Tigres de la UANL will play their last game of the Copa Sky friendly tournament this Tuesday, December 27. Diego Cocca’s team was left behind in this competition prior to the start of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX and will not be able to play the grand final. The cats will face Santos Laguna in their last presentation before starting the season.
The match will be held on the pitch of the Estadio Universitario. For this test against the Guerreros, the new Tigres coach has practically defined his starting eleven. The Argentine strategist would do without Samir Caetano for this commitment, since the Brazilian center-back will not be able to start the first duel of the Clausura 2023 due to a suspension.
This duel would also represent Fernando Gorriarán’s first title with the UANL team, precisely against his previous team.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzman – The experienced ‘Patón’ is a fixture in the Tigres eleven regardless of who the coach is.
Right back: Vladimir Loroña – The former Xolos de Tijuana player is one of the most underrated defenders in Liga MX. A good tournament with Tigres could catapult him to the Mexican National Team.
Central defender: Igor Lichnovsky– In the absence of Samir Caetano, the Chilean central defender will be in charge of taking this position.
Central defender: Jesus Angulo – ‘Stitch’ Angulo was nowhere near entering Gerardo Martino’s final call for the 2022 World Cup. He will continue to fight to earn a place in the Tri.
Left side: Jesus Garza -The 22-year-old full-back continues to earn minutes with the first team and will seek to continue earning points to become a starter in this position.
Containment: Guido Pizarro– The Argentine midfielder is in charge of giving balance to the UANL team. We’ll see how he fits in with his new teammates in midfield.
Interior: Fernando Gorriaran – The Uruguayan midfielder will play his first match as a starter with Tigres. ‘Gorri’ can help with the recovery of the ball, he is flexible with the ball at his feet and has a great long-distance punch.
Inside: Javier Aquino – The veteran Mexican soccer player will play as an inside player during Diego Cocca’s time at the helm of the team after being enabled as a winger and winger with Miguel Herrera.
Right winger: Luis Quinones– The Colombian striker will start as a starter this Tuesday and will seek to serve centers for his colleagues in attack.
Center forward: André Pierre Gignac – The French goalscorer had an excellent 2022 on a personal level, but he needs to translate those goals into success for the team. It is a guarantee up front.
Left winger: Nicolás López – ‘Diente’ López is an element that will start from the side, but will play more in the center, close to Gignac. The Uruguayan striker seeks to meet again with the best version of him.
#lineup #Tigres #send #match #Santos #Laguna
Leave a Reply