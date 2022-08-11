Chivas de Guadalajara will face the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas, one of the most important games of the season, mired in a strong sports crisis. The Sacred Flock comes from a tough defeat against Mazatlán FC on matchday 7 of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX and the continuity of Ricardo Cadena at the head of the team is faltering.
Chivas has gone four games without victory against the Foxes, two of these games were in the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals. This season, Guadalajara has not been able to win a single game; the red and white squad has five draws and two losses in the championship. With this negative dynamic, the Flock will arrive at the important weekend meeting.
According to the most recent reports, Chivas de Guadalajara could have a hard loss for the commitment against Atlas. According to information from journalist David Medrano Félix, Vega reported a slight muscular overload during the All-Star Game held this Wednesday, August 10, in the United States.
The Guadalajara striker will be evaluated by the club’s medical team to find out the severity of the injury and whether he will be available for the match on Saturday, August 13 at the Akron Stadium.
For the Clásico Tapatío, Ricardo Cadena would go out with Miguel Jiménez in goal; Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Luis Olivas, Jesús Orozco and Cristian Calderón in defense; Fernando Beltrán, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet and Alan Torres in midfield and Ángel Zaldívar and Alexis Vega up front.
In the event that Vega is not available for this duel, Roberto Alvarado could start as a starter against Atlas.
