The arrival of Julian Quinones He has been one of the most anticipated hires by the Club América fans in recent times. There is no doubt that a player like the Colombian had to be part of the cream-blue team at some point during his time in Liga MX.
However, since his arrival began to be speculated, the unknown began to arise as to what the accommodation of the team would be like. andre jardineso that your entire offensive arsenal can play.
So far, and after all the casualties in América for the start of the tournament, the Brazilian strategist and his coaching staff have had no major problem accommodating their players. Even, on matchday one against Juárez, they had to use some homegrown players to make changes, however, after the Gold Cup, Alexander Zendejas and Henry Martin They have returned to be taken into account.
The problems begin on the left, because after the return of leo suarez will have to choose between the Argentine or Alexander Zendejas.
Although, the real problem will be when Henry Martin is available, because it is a dream of the fans to see the team with the two top scorers from the previous tournament, Henry Martin and Julian Quinones. Among the options for both of them to have minutes together, the most viable is that Quinones play closer to the left wing.
Although when jonathan rodriguez come back from his injury, the big problems will begin. The most viable option would be a player with two points, although the position of Diego Valdes and the Chilean is essential for the team.
In such a way that, while the ‘little head‘, the most viable option is for the Brazilian to keep the 4-2-3-1 and play with Suarez/Zendejas, Valdes, Quinones and as center forward Henry Martin.
