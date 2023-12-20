Club América finds itself with the euphoria of having been Mexican soccer champion a few days ago by lifting the Apertura 2023 tournament, its 14th league trophy, and between all the ecstasy and celebrations, in the next few hours it has to face a friendly match against to Fútbol Club Barcelona in the United States.
The Brazilian coach André Jardine He will have to be careful to protect his players from injury, since in a few more weeks the path to the Clausura 2024 begins and the muscular load has been strong for his starting players, so many believe that he should play with reserve, however , the strategist would play with his ideal eleven taking into account that it is an exhibition and they can take it as a celebration for his recent crown.
According to information from the portal Eagle Passion, Garden would launch its starters to face the Catalan club.
The possible alignment of América: Luis Ángel Malagón; Miguel Layún, Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes; Jonathan dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés; Henry Martín and Julián Quiñones.
The friendly confrontation between FC Barcelona and Club América will be this Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on Channel Nueve, TUDN and ViX+. The European club will make the trip with everything and is in full La Liga activity and the environment did not see it as pleasant to play this match, however, it will be a match that both fans will enjoy to be able to see their teams.
Most likely Xavi Hernandez send an alternative team with one or another player from the first team for the match, however, it will be an interesting match either way.
