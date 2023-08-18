This Friday the activity of Mexican soccer returns with matchday 4. After the break that was experienced by the start of the Leagues Cup, the fourth date returns and the current champion of Mexico, Tigres, wants to achieve their second consecutive victory, when the next Sunday they face the Necaxa Rays as a visitor.
BY: Nahuel Guzman – The Argentine goalkeeper will continue to be the starter in this resumption of the Apertura 2023, representing security under the three sticks.
LI: Jesus Angulo – On the left side is Jesús Angulo. The ‘Stich’ wants to continue working to make a difference on the pitch.
DC: Guido Pizarro – Guido Pizarro will appear in the central defense. Since the arrival of Robert Dante Siboldi on the bench, the Argentine has been placed as a defender, where he has not done anything wrong.
DC: Samir De Souza – Accompanying Pizarro at the plant is Samir De Souza. The Brazilian is a true oak and one of the best defenses in Mexican soccer today.
RHP: Javier Aquino – On the right side, the experienced Mexican soccer player Javier Aquino appears, who will seek to take advantage of his speed and precise crosses to cause damage.
MC: Juan Vigon – Already in the middle sector of the field, Juan Pablo Vigón will appear, who has earned the trust of the Charrúa strategist.
MC: Fernando Gorriarán – Fernando Gorriarán is one of the creators of the game from midfield. The midfielder is one of the most prominent creatives in Liga MX.
MC: Rafael De Souza – Another Brazilian in Siboldi’s lineup, now it’s the turn of ‘Carioca’, a player who was about to leave, but who, in the end, ended up extending his contract.
ED: Diego Laínez – The soccer player Diego Lainez wants to get rid of the thorn after having had a semester with chiaroscuro and remaining in duty in the Leagues Cup.
ED: Luis Quinones – Another of the most skilled elements of Tigres is Luis Quiñones. The Colombian will seek to use his speed to go to the front.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac – At the tip will appear the star of Tigres, André-Pierre Gignac, who is the leader and goal man of the feline club.
