Tigres and Columbus Crew will face each other in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup this Tuesday, April 9. In the first leg, the UANL team won 1-1 in Columbus, which gives them a good advantage for the second match due to the away goal criterion.
Below we tell you how the Tigers would line up for this important duel:
Goalkeeper: Carlos Felipe Rodríguez: He is a goalkeeper with good reflexes and the ability to play with his feet, which contributes to clean exits from defense. He had a bad match against Pachuca, like most of his teammates.
Right back: Javier Aquino: The veteran winger provides speed, dribbling and the ability to unbalance in the final third of the field, and at a defensive level he also provides security and sacrifice. Despite his seniority, he remains a key piece.
Central defense: Guido Pizarro: Enabled as a center back rather than as a midfielder, the 'Count' is distinguished by his marking ability and for being a good distributor of the ball from midfield.
Central defender: Samir Caetano: The Brazilian defender is the one who has fitted best with Guido Pizarro in the background. Caetano is distinguished by his claw and his physical power.
Left back: Jesús Angulo: Although it is characterized by being a more defensive than offensive element, the 'Stitch' knows when to join the attack and contribute to the construction of plays from the flank.
Central midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán: The Uruguayan midfielder is characterized by his ability to recover balls and distribute play, providing balance. He was criticized for his performance against Tuzos and will seek redemption.
Offensive midfielder: Juan Brunetta: The Argentine arrived at Tigres as the most expensive contract for this tournament after breaking it in Santos Laguna. Brunetta has been left behind: he has not been the star they expected in the UANL team.
Central midfielder: Rafael Carioca: The Brazilian midfielder will return to activity after his suspension. Carioca has a good read of the game and the ability to cut off rival attacks. He also has great long and medium distance punch.
Right winger: Diego Lainez: Lainez has great speed and the ability to unbalance one-on-one. Since Siboldi's arrival he has been seen with a better reading of the game and more supportive in defensive efforts.
Left winger: Marcelo Flores: The young Mexican forward has grown in recent days. Siboldi has given him more and more opportunities and he has known how to take advantage of them.
Center forward: André Pierre Gignac: Gignac is Tigres' all-time top scorer. He has great scoring ability, physical presence and technical skills to both score goals and create opportunities for his teammates. He scored in the first leg.
