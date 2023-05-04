One of the most entertaining matches expected in the Mexican soccer playoffs is between Tigres and Puebla. The cats come to this game as the favorites for the title, however, the game will not be easy, since they face the ‘dark horse’ of the playoffs, the Camoteros.
In their most recent match, the cats fell by a 3-0 win against León, after having used an alternate team for the Concachampions semifinal match. For their part, those from La Franja gave the surprise and defeated Xolos de Tijuana by a score of 5-2.
Undoubtedly, a round trip game is expected where the people of Puebla will not shrink and want to face the wide favorite that is Tigres.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Jesus Garza, Samir De Souza, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesus Angulo
Media: Guido Pizarro, Sebastian Cordova, Guido Pizarro, Rafael De Souza
Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac.
Goalie: Anthony Silva
Defenses: Diego de Buen, Emanuel Lugarte, Gaston Silva, and Facundo Waller.
Media: Fernando Arce, Pablo González, Federico Mancuello, Luis García, Omar Fernández
Forwards: Gustavo Ferrareis
The game will start next Sunday, May 7 at 9:10 p.m., and you can follow it through the TUDN signal.
Both squads met on matchday 16, on the Universitario pitch. The final score was a victory for the Auriazules by the slightest difference, with a solo goal by Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac.
#lineup #Tigres #Puebla #repechage #Clausura
Leave a Reply