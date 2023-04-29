Whatever happens this weekend on the last day, Tigres can no longer lose the right to play at home in the 2023 Closing Tournament playoffs of Liga MX. It will be this Sunday, April 30, when the U visits León in the Nou Camp Stadiumwith a Fiera that can still get into the league direct depending on what they do Toluca and Pachuca in their respective commitments.
This will be the second duel between the two, after this week they saw each other in the semifinals of Ida de la CONCACAF Champions League. Prior to this match, and after the return of concachampionsthe Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran informed that they will not go out to speculate.
“We don’t have to speculate, we have to go out to win like we did today, we know that we are a very dangerous team, we showed it today in five, ten minutes. We had our chances, we sinned in effectiveness and we know we can do damage”said.
“With the rebelliousness of the team we showed what the people wanted the team to show, that aggressiveness, that commitment to the club, we are winning, there are 90 minutes left, it will be a difficult game”he added.
For this game, the U of Nuevo León loses a key man, the Colombian Luis Quinoneswho saw the fifth yellow card before Puebla and earned his suspension. In the same way, others that must be taken care of so as not to miss the repechage are the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky and Jesus Garza, which have four. Finally, with nothing at stake, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi would start three players who are not usually used to start: the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopezthe Argentinian Nico Ibanez and Diego Lainez.
On the other hand, despite the fact that the duel of the last date of the League will be the first, the Argentine Lucas Romero He is already thinking about the Vuelta de la duel concachampions and sent a message to the emerald fans.
“We come game by game and we wanted to play the revenge, we are already focused on Wednesday’s game. We know that we have an important game for us on Sunday, but we also understand that Wednesday is key to what we have fought for. It will be the conclusion of our semester and tell people that we know the effort they make to be able to buy their ticket and on the court we know that effort they make to not only buy a ticket for themselves but for their family.”shared.
“Hoping that we owe him a joy and that we also want to give. Being able to go on Wednesday and give our best and achieve that classification and enjoy and celebrate together with them, showing them that it was worth it to be able to go to the field, make their effort felt and we will respond in the best way “The Dog concluded.
For this match, La Fiera recovers the Colombian Yairo Moreno already osvaldo rodriguezwho were injured.
Q: Nahuel Guzman – Despite the fact that nothing relevant for the club is no longer played, the Argentine goalkeeper will continue to be active to pick up the pace for the return match of the concachampions.
DC: Samir Caetano – Most likely the Brazilian will be in charge of being the boss in the central defense so as not to leave the defense so flimsy.
DC: Diego Reyes – Lichnovsky he runs the risk of missing the repechage if he is reprimanded, for this reason the Mexican would be used to replace him.
RHP: Jesus Garza – Even though Chuy could be left out of the playoffs if he sees a preventive cardboard, Siboldi considers as a starter javier aquinoso I wouldn’t skimp on sending the youth squad.
LI: Jesus Angulo – With Chuy appearing on the right and Vladimir Lorona Totally erased, The Stitch is still the weapon on the left side.
MD: Juan Pablo Vigon – The midfielder could jump from the start having not seen action in the match concachampionsso he could avoid risking the Argentine Guido Pizarro already will gorriarán.
MD: Rafael Carioca – Having his future still undefined, the team would seek to still take advantage of the Brazilian with all the possible minutes.
MO: Sebastian Cordova – Little by little the Olympic medalist in Tokyo has improved his level. In these last games he has generated goal options.
IS: Nicolas Lopez – The Tooth would have his opportunity to be a starter in the absence of Quinonesappearing on the left side to search for overflows.
ED: Diego Lainez – Another who would be getting his chance. Criticism against Factor continues to appear and it is not for less, since he has not shown why he returned to Mexican soccer.
CD: Nico Ibanez – When there is an important game next week you keep your best piece, in this case the French André-Pierre GignacTherefore, the Argentine would be in charge of looking for the goals this weekend.
Tigres starting lineup: Nahuel Guzmán (C); Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesus Garza; Juan Vigón, Rafael Carioca, Sebastián Córdova; ‘Tooth’ López, Diego Laínez, Nico Ibáñez.
Substitutes: Miguel Ortega, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesús Angulo, Eduardo Tercero, Guido Pizarro, André-Pierre Gignac, Fernando Gorriarán, Kenneth Jaime, Raymundo Fulgencio, Fernando González.
