“We don’t have to speculate, we have to go out to win like we did today, we know that we are a very dangerous team, we showed it today in five, ten minutes. We had our chances, we sinned in effectiveness and we know we can do damage”said.

“With the rebelliousness of the team we showed what the people wanted the team to show, that aggressiveness, that commitment to the club, we are winning, there are 90 minutes left, it will be a difficult game”he added.

For this game, the U of Nuevo León loses a key man, the Colombian Luis Quinoneswho saw the fifth yellow card before Puebla and earned his suspension. In the same way, others that must be taken care of so as not to miss the repechage are the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky and Jesus Garza, which have four. Finally, with nothing at stake, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi would start three players who are not usually used to start: the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopezthe Argentinian Nico Ibanez and Diego Lainez.

“We come game by game and we wanted to play the revenge, we are already focused on Wednesday’s game. We know that we have an important game for us on Sunday, but we also understand that Wednesday is key to what we have fought for. It will be the conclusion of our semester and tell people that we know the effort they make to be able to buy their ticket and on the court we know that effort they make to not only buy a ticket for themselves but for their family.”shared.

“Hoping that we owe him a joy and that we also want to give. Being able to go on Wednesday and give our best and achieve that classification and enjoy and celebrate together with them, showing them that it was worth it to be able to go to the field, make their effort felt and we will respond in the best way “The Dog concluded.

For this match, La Fiera recovers the Colombian Yairo Moreno already osvaldo rodriguezwho were injured.