Next Saturday will start the Gold Cup 2023with the opening match between USA and Jamaica,
The wide favorite to take the title of the golden contest is the country of the stars and stripes, which was proclaimed champion of the Concacaf Nations League, by beating its counterpart from Canada 2-0 in the grand final, in addition to leave the Mexican team in the semifinals by a 3-0 win.
It should be noted that the American team is in a good moment, and they have not known defeat since January 25, when they fell 2-1 against the Serbian team in a friendly match played at the BMO Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.
As of that date, the United States has 2 draws and 4 victories, which makes clear the soccer power they maintain.
Now they face an extremely difficult opponent like Jamaica, a team that usually stands up to them every time they meet and that puts the team led by coach Brian Callaghan in complications.
Goalie: M Turner
Defenses: J. Scally, W. Zimmerman, C. Richards, A. Robinson
Media: B. Aaronson, Y. Musah, T. Weah, G. Reyna, C. Pulisic
Forwards: F. Balogun.
For now, you can enjoy the opening match of the 2023 Gold Cup next Saturday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. sharp. The United States and Jamaica share Group A, where the teams of Trinidad and Tobago and San Cristóbal are also located.
