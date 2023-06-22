Next Sunday the Mexican team will be facing its counterpart from Honduras in its debut in the gold Cup of 2023.
With the departure of coach Diego Cocca, the one who took the reins of the Tricolor is Jaime Lozano, who will seek to use his experience in minor categories to be able to give the golden contest to the Aztec team.
Here the possible alignment that the ‘Jimmy’ would use in this commitment.
PO: Guillermo Ochoa – The experienced goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa would be in the goal. The goalkeeper knows perfectly how these types of games are played and he will seek to keep his goal at zero.
LI : Erick Aguirre – On the left side, ‘Jimmy’ would be making use of Erick Aguirre, a footballer who wants to get rid of the thorn and be able to consolidate himself in the eleven of the Tricolor.
DC: Cesar Montes – In the central part of the defense would appear César Montes. The ‘Cachorro’ had a game with chiaroscuro against the United States, which caused him to be singled out by the fans.
DC: Johan Vasquez – One of the surprises in the eleven would be the appearance of Johan Vásquez. The player cries out for opportunities to show himself and today he is presented with the litmus test.
RHP: Jorge Sanchez – Another of the most criticized footballers is Jorge Sánchez. The winger is not having a good time in football, neither with Ajax nor with the Aztec team.
MC: Luis Romo – Luis Romo will appear in the middle zone of the field. The midfielder is not having a good time either, although he would have Lozano’s vote of confidence.
MC: Carlos Rodriguez – ‘Charly’ Rodríguez is one of the most regular elements that Mexico has and will seek to make a difference in this match.
MO: Sebastian Cordova – The Tigers player earned his call by pulse. Thanks to him, the feline group obtained the title in the most recent tournament. Without a doubt, one of the best of the selection currently.
ED: Diego Laínez – Diego Lainez would be appearing as a right winger, who has not had his best moment upon his return to Mexico.
ED: Uriel Antuna – With the loss of Alexis Vega, the one who would be taking his place would be Uriel Antuna, who had a performance to forget against the United States.
CD: Henry Martin – In the upper part, the person responsible for the goals is the American attacker Henry Martin, who has done a good job in the league, although in the national team he continues to have a hard time.
#lineup #Mexican #team #Honduras #Gold #Cup
Leave a Reply